Credit must be given where credit is far too often overlooked, or not understood at all. At the moment, I think of the Legislative Counsel and joint fiscal offices, two entities that I have mentioned from time to time, but without elaboration. It is past time for me to clarify what these entities do.
Both exist within the legislative branch of state government. Both provide assistance to legislators, assistance without which we would not be able to do our work. We are, after all, citizen legislators. We are your neighbors, not politicians in any professional sense of the word. We each have great knowledge about some things, along with a decent supply of common sense, hopefully. Scant few, if any, have the depth and breadth of knowledge and expertise to adequately address the range of issues before the Legislature in any given year.
In this article, I will explain the work of Legislative Counsel. I will explain joint fiscal office next month.
The Office of Legislative Counsel is a nonpartisan office that provides legal and editorial support for members, committees and other staff offices of the House and Senate. There are two units: legal and drafting operations.
The legal unit is composed of 17 attorneys and one paralegal. The drafting operations unit includes seven editors and drafting technicians. No bill or amendment is introduced without the preparatory work of both units. After the conclusion of each legislative session, the office is also responsible for preparing and revising the official Vermont Statutes Annotated.
Legislators bring forward issues of concern. It is the attorneys of legislative counsel who transform the concepts into proper statutory format and vocabulary, further refined by the editors. If the legislators have not thoroughly researched the issues, or even if they have, the attorneys do their own research and analysis.
Even if “model legislation” is available from another state or from an advocacy group, the attorneys check out factors such as constitutionality and cross references with existing Vermont statutes.
The attorneys, who have their respective areas of expertise, make no judgment as to the merit of proposed legislation. That judgment is left to the committees of jurisdiction. As committees work on a bill, often rewriting in part or in whole, it is the original drafting attorney who prepares the language desired by the committee.
Sometimes one rewrite suffices. Sometimes, as many as 20 rewrites are needed before a bill is finally voted out of committee.
Once out of the original committee of jurisdiction, the bill may need to be reviewed by another committee or two, each of which may have its own amending language. Any bill involving spending must be reviewed by the appropriations committees, the last stop before consideration on the floor. Appropriations, more often than not, has its own amending language prepared.
Once a bill is on the floor, any number of amendments may be prepared at the request of any members. Additionally, once a bill is on the floor, the drafting attorney must be present throughout debate in case there are any legal or interpretive questions for which the reporter of the bill may need assistance. Truth be told, some legislators even ask the drafting attorney to help them prepare their floor report.
Our legislative counsel attorneys are consummate professionals. They never complain. They never even sigh deeply, and they certainly never roll their eyes. Emails on a weekend or at midnight? An answer is forthcoming quickly and thoroughly, and always with further questions or input invited.
Please, just imagine the workload. There are 180 legislators — 150 in the House and 30 in the Senate — each introducing multiple bills and multiple amendments. Likewise, regarding the 18 House standing committees and the 15 Senate standing committees. All must have the attorneys’ attention now, which also means the editors’ attention too.
In this current 2021-2022 biennium, there were 746 bills introduced in the House, and 289 in the Senate. The number ultimately passed by both chambers totaled 240. Many of the bills introduced never made it out of the original committee of jurisdiction. Many other bills introduced never saw more than a courtesy 15 minutes of attention in committee. Yet each one saw hours upon hours upon hours of work by both those units within the Office of Legislative Counsel. No amount of gratitude is sufficient.
Do not hesitate to reach out to me with your questions and concerns: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us; 802-862-7404; 232 Patchen Road; or Duke’s on Saturday mornings from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.