Early in my years as a legislator, a constituent told me about the environment in which she and her children had been living. This was my first direct acquaintance with the phenomenon of domestic violence. It has remained front and center on my radar screen ever since, horridly punctuated May 3, 2018, when another constituent, Anako Lumumba, died by gunshot.
Lumumba was known here as Annette. I had known family members since their arrival from Congo. Her brother was a student in one of my French classes. That same brother came to the Statehouse to provide testimony on what became H.133, a bill that proposes to clarify that a court issuing an emergency relief from abuse order has the authority to require relinquishment of the defendant’s firearms. As Lumumba’s brother said, it was too late to help his sister, but he hoped to help others.
The bill has passed the House and is currently in the Senate.
It is important to understand that domestic violence is an equal opportunity experience. Anyone can be a victim of domestic violence: any age, any race, any gender, any sexual orientation, any faith, any social or financial stratum, any descriptor whatsoever.
What exactly constitutes domestic violence? The Vermont Department of Health defines it as “a pattern of controlling and coercive behaviors.” The listed behaviors include physical, sexual, psychological and economic abuse. Stalking is also listed among the possible abusive behaviors.
Physical violence is described as “the intentional use of physical force with the potential for causing death, disability, injury, or harm, including but not limited to scratching, pushing, shoving, throwing, grabbing, biting, choking, shaking, slapping, punching, burning, use of a weapon, and use of restraints or one’s body, size or strength against another person.”
Sexual violence is described as “forcing a partner to take part in a sexual act when the partner does not or is not able to give consent.”
Psychological violence is also referenced as emotional violence. It is described as including, but not limited to, “humiliating the victim, controlling what the victim can and cannot do, withholding information from the victim, deliberately doing something to make the victim feel diminished or embarrassed, isolating the victim from friends and family,” and so on.
Economic abuse includes “denying the victim access to money or other basic resources.”
Stalking includes “harassing or threatening behavior that an individual engages in repeatedly, such as following a person, appearing at a person’s home or place of business, making harassing phone calls, leaving written messages or objects or vandalizing a person’s property.”
If you recognize domestic or sexual violence in your life or if you would like to help others whose lives are impacted by domestic violence, here are a couple of possible starting points. Both are trusted sources of free and anonymous information and support.
• Throughout Vermont, the Vermont Network Against Domestic Violence maintains a statewide hotline at 800-228-7395.
• In Chittenden County, Steps to End Domestic Violence maintains a hotline staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 802-658-1996.
The Vermont Network, founded in 1986, is a statewide nonprofit. The network consists of 15 independent, nonprofit organizations which provide domestic and sexual violence advocacy to survivors of violence in Vermont. Throughout the pandemic in 2020, the network answered over 17,000 hotline calls and added new access points for survivors who were often isolated, including at home with someone who was harming them.
Steps to End Domestic Violence, one of the network’s member organizations, was formerly known as Women Helping Battered Women. In 2016, their name was changed to better reflect the services they provide and the diversity of domestic violence: Anyone, not women only, can be affected, and abuse is much more than a physical act. Services commonly provided include safety planning, emotional support, assessment for eligibility for emergency housing, crisis intervention, educational information and community resources, referrals for services, as well as follow-up support services.
In any instance of immediate danger, if you can, call 911.
Important also to know is that people exhibiting abusive behaviors can get help in changing those behaviors. Genuine commitment to such change is key — admitting fully to what they have done, not making excuses or blaming others for their behavior, accepting responsibility and recognizing that abuse is a choice, and expressing a desire to stop. Two possible resources for information are the Center for Prevention of Abuse and the National Domestic Violence Hotline: centerforpreventionofabuse.org and thehotline.org, respectively.
As always, do not hesitate to reach out to me with your questions and concerns: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us; 802-862-7404; 232 Patchen Road; or Duke’s on Saturday mornings from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.