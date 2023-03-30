When I first moved to Burlington to work at IBM in 1981, I looked at apartments on a two-day house hunting trip. I looked at some really depressing places in the Old North End and some that were pretty far out of town. I didn’t have a car, so I wanted to be near downtown to be able to take the bus to work.
I settled on a two-room, first-floor studio in a house that had been divided into four units on Converse Court. I had a little porch, off-street parking and rent that cost $245 per month, including heat. I finally did get a car a few months later but that’s a Saab story.
At that time the vacancy rate was probably around 3 percent and I felt lucky to get a clean place with heat on a dead-end street. I was spending less than 20 percent on rent. Fast forward to 2015 when my son, a University of Vermont junior, was renting a house with four other kids on East Terrace, where the monthly gross for the owner was about $4,000 per month, heat not included. Even taking inflation into account, how times have changed.
Housing is a real conundrum. There’s either too much of it and builders go bankrupt with large developments going unsold or there’s too little and prices squeeze out many buyers. Housing is not something you can just buy from Amazon and set up the next day. Housing requires land, money, materials, engineering, labor and marketing. No one is going to buy land, build homes and sell for less than it costs. Only nonprofits can come close and often it takes many grants and other sources of capital.
The greater Burlington area has a supply and demand housing issue. Chittenden County is the economic heart of Vermont. Many large businesses inhale workers every day from there and outlying counties as well. UVM’s freshmen enrollments keep growing but they can’t house all their undergrads comfortably — some are in triples — and they force the juniors and seniors to live off campus.
The Burlington City Council is locked in a zoning standoff with the university that would allow it to build a new dorm on the former Trinity campus. Moving students back on campus would free up many rental units.
Individuals settle where they can find homes and apartments they can afford in areas as close as possible to where they would like to live. Many people like living out in rural areas and don’t mind the commute. There are less costly options as you travel out on Interstate 89 and Route 15 but the trade-off is the price of gas and the dangers of winter driving.
In communities like South Burlington, the undeveloped areas are being turned into housing. Usually that means formerly fallow farmland. And if you look closely at the land that is left that is natural and not natural resource protected or conserved with an easement, the total buildable acreage seems like it is running out. This is what alarmed residents in 2018 and pushed city council to enter interim zoning.
The pace of loss of natural land was too fast. The outcome of the interim zoning exercise was a planning commission package of new land regulations that protected habitat blocks, extended wetland buffers and preserved forest blocks.
Those regulations were passed just over a year ago, and they represent a compromise because they don’t stop all development. But they do seek to preserve those areas that are most important for clean water, clean air and are decisive in our adaptation to climate change.
In the pipeline
There is a lot of housing in our pipeline: Cider Mill 2 (Edgewood) will have over 150 units, O’Brien Hillside Farm is still expanding, and Summit properties will have two large buildings with 94 units of affordable housing.
There is another whole phase of O’Brien that has not even started. Spear Meadows was first proposed in 2009 but ran through multiple design iterations, changed owners and even went to the Vermont Supreme Court in a case about transferable development rights. (The developer won, I guess, after 13 years).
It will have over 40 homes. The university and University of Vermont Medical Center have signed on to market-rate rental buildings in City Center where density in our core “urban” areas is best for transportation and services. There are more units planned for other areas where commercial real estate is being recycled into housing.
My point is that there are economic opportunities for private developers and nonprofits in our city and they are being realized, but we can’t house all the extra and new demand by ourselves. We can’t control single-family home prices where out-of-state buyers bid up prices with cash offers. There isn’t a small, post-war cape home with a picket fence on 0.2 acres for everyone anymore.
We lost 200 of those homes at the airport. We are not getting those back. The housing type demographic is shifting from single family to multi-family to apartment block buildings. This is the new reality and as we plan the future. We must be very careful about our priorities, what we preserve and what we sacrifice?
That is why we are preparing to reshape out comprehensive plan so that we will have an aspirational guide to the regulations that will guide us as we transform the city’s remaining land. What are our values? Should we just rip up all the natural areas for housing and look like the suburban sprawl that so many people flee from when they move here? Should we stop all development and tell people to seek homes elsewhere?
And remember, as we grow and build out to our limits, we don’t do it in a municipal vacuum. All new housing will need more services like schools, fire, police, water, sewer, plowing and paving. South Burlington is growing, and it is trying to get it right with sensible zoning that balances environmental needs with housing and services. We are building now, and we will build in the future, too. Let’s get it right by planning ahead today.
Tim Barritt serves on the South Burlington City Council.
