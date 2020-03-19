I write this during Town Meeting Day break. The House Appropriations committee initially had two weeks remaining to craft the FY21 budget.
We have gathered information from the administration, from advocates, from House policy committees and individual members. We have held nine public hearings around the state. We have heard compelling life stories from Vermonters. We are faced with many, many requests in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, in the multiple millions of dollars.
But, not in every case. Some requests are quite modest, for both on-going as well as one-time expenditures. And their potential impact can be impressive. Three examples follow.
• The Governor’s Institutes have asked for an additional $80,000 in on-going money to maintain basic capacity. For 16 years, they have not requested an increase.
Why should we care? Because, each year, the Institutes build the skills, the motivation, the self-confidence of hundreds of young Vermonters, regardless of ability to pay.
Established in 1982 under Governor Snelling, the mission of the Governor’s Institutes is to provide accelerated enrichment programs which are financially and geographically accessible to every teenager in Vermont. They are held mid-summer at college campuses up and down and across the state. The choices this coming summer range from the arts, to astronomy, to entrepreneurship, to health and medicine, to mathematical sciences, to technology, design, and coding.
These experiences open young eyes, open young minds to life possibilities, to their own personal possibilities. I have seen this first-hand in terms of so many of my own students, not one of whom came from a “privileged” background. My view? We are foolish not to make this investment.
• NAMI is the acronym for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The Vermont chapter is a statewide volunteer organization of Vermonters who live with a mental health condition, along with family members, friends and advocates. Their mission is to “educate, support, and advocate” so that Vermonters affected by mental illness or mental health challenges can build better lives, and by extension healthier communities. This is accomplished through evidence-based programs and support groups.
Through the Department of Mental Health, NAMI-VT receives an annual grant to assist in the delivery of services. At this point, the grant has been level-funded for five years and two other funding sources are exhausted, un-renewable. Yet the need for services has increased, as seen in just two of several examples provided to the committee: “The last family support group I attended, the room was overflowing, and schools were requesting assistance with suicide prevention education.”
The committee has also heard breathtaking personal stories as to the human “worth” of investment in NAMI-VT services - the literal saving of lives, of families. They are asking for an increase of $25,000. If we are able to incorporate this amount in the budget, which I very much hope we do, it may be as on-going money, or one-time only as some other source is hunted up. There but for the grace of God …
• The member from the town of Chittenden has requested $10,000 to help pay for the installation and maintenance of three sirens on a dam, and we are looking at this one-time expense very seriously. Say, what?
The dam, with a fault line existing in Mendon, is classified by the state as “high hazard.” It holds back the Chittenden Reservoir. The reservoir covers 750 acres, with a depth ranging from 25-40 feet, and a 5-mile deep valley directly below.
If the dam gives way, the affected communities include Chittenden, Pittsford, Rutland Town and Rutland City. In Chittenden, that includes the little Barstow Elementary School.
Why the sirens? In this day of high tech and social media, surely something as traditional as sirens is outmoded.
Well, not so much:
Water has the capacity to move darned fast. The first house would be hit in four minutes by a 20-foot breach wave. Further downstream, it would still be less than 10 minutes before the wave hit. And apparently, once the reservoir water arrived at Otter Creek, there would be a reverse wave coming back across the valley.
That’s a lot of potential property damage, a lot of potential injury and loss of life. So, yes, we are looking at this request very seriously.
