My name is Brian Minier, and I would like to reintroduce myself to the South Burlington community.
I was elected to the South Burlington School Board in 2019 and served until March. My time on the school board was fascinating and rewarding, offering me a wealth of insight into both local education and local politics. During those three years, the board tackled enormous issues. In addition to typical work like building school budgets and negotiating contracts, we continued assessing and addressing our schools’ infrastructure needs, pivoted quickly to pandemic-era education, drafted a long-overdue equity policy, and much more.
When I stepped down from the board two months ago, I did not imagine that our community’s issues had been solved, but I remain hopeful that the groundwork has been laid to move forward.
I left the school board to take some time with family and consider what form of public service would be next for me. The opportunity came quickly, when I learned that my district’s representative, John Killacky, would not be running again. To be clear: while I am thankful for this opportunity to serve my community, I was quite pleased having Killacky as my representative, and I would have been delighted for him to carry on.
In his stead I offer this: I will do my best to represent the interests of the people in my district while trying to make our town and our state a place where all feel at home and all can succeed.
I will bring the same qualities that made me an effective board member: I listen carefully to all sides; I quickly synthesize a great deal of information; and I communicate the reasons for my decisions clearly.
My time on the board strengthened my belief that the best decisions are reached only after considering a broad range of perspectives. Perhaps the clearest example of this was the creation of the district’s equity policy. The final policy was reached only after several months, multiple drafts and input from fellow board members, district officials, students, parents, and community members.
What was achieved in the end owed a great deal to our community’s input and was the better for it. Should I be fortunate enough to be elected, I hope you will join me in making South Burlington and all of Vermont even better than they already are.
To learn more, visit my website at bit.ly/minier4vthouse or write me at minier4vthouse@gmail.com.
