In this very difficult time for our country and the world, I am running for Congress in the Democratic primary to replace Rep. Peter Welch. I am a moderate Democrat who is less interested in ideology or dogma and more invested in actually passing legislation that will help make people’s lives better right now.
I am a physician with 30 years of experience who wants to help make our health care system more efficient and affordable. I am a former probation officer who wants to keep people safe, while making our criminal justice system fairer and less expensive.
We can do better, and we must. The free world depends on a strong America, and strength starts from within.
Together we can make a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.