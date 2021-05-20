“Ding!” My phone rings and a message pops up while I am staring at the glowing screen of my Chromebook and typing. Occasionally I take my tablet to play another song, and when I want to read, I reach for my Kindle instead of grabbing a book. I look around, only to find that the room is full of such gadgets and the house is packed with all kinds of electronics, TVs, laptops, computers, video players, game consoles, iPads, smartphones and so on.
The same thing happens at school. Nowadays, teachers use computers to teach almost all classes and give assignments online. It seems that electronics are becoming indispensable to everyone and in every household. Suddenly I realize that I have been sitting too long in front of the screen as my eyes feel dry, my neck feels sore and my back hurts a little. I need a break from it and stretch my body for a moment.
I am not the only one who needs a break. Across America, ownership and usage of electronics has been steadily expanding over the years, especially among the younger generations. As the Pew Research Center reported in April 2021, 85 percent of Americans own a smartphone and 53 percent own a tablet computer, up from just 35 percent and 8 percent a decade ago, respectively.
Young adults are most dependent on smartphones, with ownership exceeding 95 percent and dependency being 28 percent, more than double that of a decade ago.
On the other hand, an ABC news article says that teenagers spend an average of 7 hours and 22 minutes on their phones every day in 2019, which is double that in 2015, excluding time spent on schoolwork. The same article also shows rising smartphone ownership among 12 year olds, from 41 percent in 2015 to 69 percent in 2019. People rapidly adapt to a life full of electronics without hesitation.
To make it worse, the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown is speeding up this trend. The unprecedented disruption to normal life has altered my way of living. Schools have been forced to move many in-person classes to remote learning where students can only meet online. We rely more on computers and smartphones for learning, studying and entertainment.
Social events halted, outdoor activities canceled, and public venues like cinemas and museums are all but closed. Staying mostly at home, we are spending much more time watching movies, playing video games, surfing the internet and using social media. For instance, the New York Times reports that in the first two months of the pandemic, children ages 4 to 15 spent nearly twice the time on Youtube and TikTok per day than the previous year.
Heavy electronic use affects the physical health of their users, and children are especially vulnerable. More time on electronics would result in other activities being sacrificed. Lacking exercise and outdoor activities could deteriorate well being of the body and impede growth of the young. According to research by Harvard School of Public Health during 2013-2015, 20 percent of the 25,000 followed U.S. teens spent more than five hours a day in front of screens, and they were twice as likely to drink a sugary drink each day and to not get enough sleep or exercise — and were 43 percent more likely to be obese — compared with teens who spent less time using their screened devices.
In addition, eyes, neck, spine and other body parts may become fatigued after a prolonged period of electronics use. A report from the University of Michigan concludes that the combination of more screen time and less outdoor time may actually harm children’s vision and put them at higher risk of developing nearsightedness, and can lead to serious eye problems in the future. The study suggests young children spend more time outdoors to slow the progression of nearsightedness and parents to carefully manage their children’s screen time to support educational use while limiting cartoons and video games.
The negative impact on mental health by heavy electronics use cannot be ignored either. A recent Harvard Medical School article associates gaming with sleep deprivation, insomnia and circadian rhythm disorders, depression, aggression and anxiety. A report by Mayo Clinic found that those who spent more than three hours a day using social media might be at heightened risk for mental health problems, and that greater social media use was linked with worse sleep quality and higher levels of anxiety and depression.
Electronics use has been growing for years, and the growth is accelerating. We should be more aware of the risk it brings to everyone, especially to the younger generations. And we need help from parents, teachers and other adults to take proper action against the overuse and misuse of electronic devices.
In the end, we need to turn our head away from screens and embrace the real world.
Richard Jiang is a 7th grade student at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School.
