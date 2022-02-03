To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Meagan Emery for South Burlington City Council. She has a proven track record of hard work, good judgment, integrity and genuine concern for everyone who lives and works in South Burlington.
Meagan tackles the tough issues with a thorough analysis of the data and research available for each aspect of an issue. She asks many questions of experts and advocates on all sides, and she seeks out and listens to the people who might be most affected by a proposed action.
I know all this from my involvement in two areas, affordable housing and climate change.
Emery advocated for the creation of the affordable housing trust and the affordable housing committee. She supports building permanently affordable housing throughout the city, while also protecting irreplaceable natural resources. I share that commitment.
I attended the meetings of the affordable housing committee for about a year before applying to serve. I wanted to advocate more strongly for smart growth by urging the creation of a redevelopment subcommittee to promote building affordable housing in currently built areas, where plenty of concrete already exists, as well as ready access to services and parks.
Emery understands this effort and offers her ideas and support to it.
I serve on the recently created climate action plan task force and understand the gravity of this issue and urgency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. So does Emery.
She has long been an advocate for action and vigorously supported the creation of this task force. But she didn’t just talk the talk, like so many. She walks the walk, literally.
Recall The Other Paper photo of Emery with her new shopping cart carrying her groceries down a city sidewalk? You may have spotted her all over the city on her bicycle. You should also know that Emery and her family live in the Chamberlin district, the most affordable housing area in South Burlington.
Please join me in voting for Meaghan Emery for city council.
Darrilyn Peters
South Burlington
