I expect that South Burlington School Board members, without exception, would righteously agree that each member of the community deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. These sentiments are embodied in our notions of due process and equal protection under the law, and in your own code of conduct, not to mention basic human decency. (bit.ly/3Yt81jR)
Of course, extending such treatment to another is easy when we agree with their position, or when we are leveraging our own position of privilege to advocate for, or support a less advantaged individual with whom we sympathize. But, if we are honest with ourselves, it is also easy to fail to extend these principles in our treatment to those with whom we disagree, or to those for whom we have formed a negative opinion about their value or worth, whether that opinion is based on fact or misunderstanding.
I propose to you that none of you is above the governance structures, rules and codes that our community has determined as best to lead the school district, and each of you is bound by the code of conduct that you signed. Sadly, for our community, it appears that some board members are willing to sacrifice the dignity and respect of a colleague, in direct violation of the code of ethics to which board members are bound.
Further, the district’s legal counsel, Joseph McNeil, provided guidance from his position as legal advisor to the South Burlington School District, on the matter of removing a duly elected school board chair from their position. McNeil reviewed the well-established rules of order that support the school board in assuring that procedural and substantive obligations to due process are not breached in any rescission process. In the chaos of the recent Aug. 2 board meeting, the intent of the board to disregard those obligations was evident.
Having witnessed the repeated demands made on Aug. 2 by several school board members that Alex McHenry, chair of the South Burlington School Board, not be afforded the opportunity to respond in writing to a set of what appear to be loosely defined accusations, I have serious doubts about this board’s commitment to due process.
Although this denial of a basic right of defense alone would have been egregious enough to call out here, the repeated interruptions by at least two board members while McHenry attempted to respond orally to some of those accusations reached a new level of misconduct — blatant violations of the board’s own code of ethics. Almost every clause.
I am writing this to implore each of you to fully consider the contents of McHenry’s forthcoming, formal written response to board member Kate Bailey’s accusations with a sense of fair mindedness, and in the context of your own code of conduct and the rules of order as Mr. McNeil has described. Perhaps you would be willing to consider a principle embedded in both science and U.S. law in which alternative theories must be honestly and thoroughly explored in the pursuit of a true understanding and justice.
The fairness of your arguments demands that you consider alternative explanations for the claims that you make, that you truly hear your accused’s response, and that you allow your chair the opportunity to learn from any actual mistakes that may have been made.
Without question, the responses McHenry was able to get out between your interruptions were compelling. Death in the family, sick child? Were these circumstances ever considered in the board’s haste to judgment about the inconvenience caused by these events, or did you simply not care? Is it fair to blame McHenry for board members’ failure to understand their role as board members? If the board members do not understand their roles, in what way does it make sense to make a power grab?
I ask each of you to consider several additional questions, regardless of where you politically aligned yourself during the Aug. 2 school board meeting:
• Who among you are willing to defend the personal dignity and respect of all people?
• Are you willing to extend such protections to your duly elected chair?
• Is it possible that any of your allegations are based on misunderstanding or misinterpretation?
• Are you willing to consider that you might be wrong?
• Do you understand that setting the precedent of removing a chair without fully vetting their alleged transgressions and allowing the fair opportunity to respond thoughtfully, risks the same fate for you should a vocal board member wish to accuse you?
• Have you considered the extraordinary burden you are placing on district and school leadership, faculty and staff, students, parents and community who are bound to stand by and watch your infighting and wait for the victor to arise?
As one whose own dignity and respect were overtly and publicly attacked by members of the South Burlington School Board and district leadership, without basis or care for effect, it was so very difficult to watch your proceedings. I strongly suspect I am not alone in that sentiment.
I again implore you to consider the questions I have posed, and the obligations of your office and to the people that you serve, as you proceed in your cause against McHenry.
Michelle Boyer is a South Burlington parent and community member. She is also a former member of the South Burlington School Board.
