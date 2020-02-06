Two-and-a-half years ago, the South Burlington School District began a review of our middle school and high school facilities. When the results of this study came in, the scale and cost of necessary renovations were much more expensive than we had anticipated. Over the course of four to five years, they would place students in temporary trailers, disturb hazardous materials, remove roofs and floors and deal with load-bearing walls to bring us up to code, including ADA, fire and seismic upgrades. A preliminary cost estimate for these renovations came to $55,000,000.
While that’s a startling expense, $55,000,000 would do nothing to address the fact that the high school is already over capacity, with many more students projected to arrive in the next decade. Simply to accommodate current and expected students, in addition to the aforementioned infrastructure upgrades, resulted in a preliminary cost estimate of $136,000,000. And all of this expense would result in maximal disruption to education during the project, and minimal educational gain resulting from the project.
The school superintendent and every single school board member came into this process in favor of renovations rather than new construction. During this years-long study, however, each and every one of us was brought around to supporting new construction by the expert analysis we received from architects, demographers, construction managers, energy consultants, school principals and teachers.
There are no inexpensive alternatives. Doing nothing would be irresponsible both for our students and our community. Construction costs increase an average of five percent per year, so delay costs money. Interest rates are historically low.
What is being proposed, and how much would it cost?
Based on extensive study and design work, the project cost has been set at $209,588,828. Dore and Whittier, the architectural firm engaged for this work, has a record of coming in on time and at or under budget. Hilltop Financial Advisors have estimated that this project will result in a total cost (principal plus interest) of $345,667,000.
What would this mean for South Burlington taxpayers?
For the roughly half of us who make less than $136,500 in annual household income, the average tax impact of this project would be an additional $313 per year for those with a $50,000 household income, $438 per year on a $70,000 household income, and $563 per year for a $90,000 household income. Those of us who make more than $136,500 in annual household income would pay an additional $858 on a $200,000 home, $1,501 on a $350,000 home, and $2,144 on a $500,000 home. A complete list of variables involved in these calculations; a chart showing a wide variety of incomes, home values, and tax impacts; and a great deal of other information about this process can be found at southburlingtonvtschools.com.
To hear about this in person, please attend the public information session Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 7–9 p.m. in the South Burlington High School cafeteria #2.
Please get as much information as you can. Whatever your choice, please vote on Town Meeting Day and please encourage your relatives, friends and neighbors to do the same.