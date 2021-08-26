Summer has flown by, and with the exception of Gertrude Chamberlin Elementary, which will open Monday, Aug. 30, after the completion of a building improvement project, South Burlington schools are back in session.
After the trials and uncertainties of the last academic year, we are pleased that all our students will be back in person five days a week. We believe strongly in the value of in-person education.
To get to this point has required great effort and sacrifice on the part of our teachers, staff, administrators, families and community members, and we are grateful to all for getting us here.
Per Vermont statute 16-563, school districts have a duty to prevent students from being exposed to unreasonable risk, from which it is foreseeable that injury is likely to occur. More specifically, as outlined in an Aug. 12 memo from Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French, “a school district may adopt a policy requiring students to wear a mask at school and may enforce the policy by refusing to admit a student who does not comply, as is the case with other school district attendance requirements, such as submission of proof of residency and proof of childhood immunizations.”
At our last public meeting on Aug. 18, the South Burlington School Board delegated planning for the district’s COVID-19 mitigation measures, including masking requirements, to the superintendent, as outlined in this same memo. Because children under 12 have not yet had the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and given the recent spread of the Delta variant, continued precautions will be taken.
First, though buses will once again be permitted to run at full capacity, the Centers for Disease Control order requiring masks on school buses, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status, remains in effect.
The CDC, as well as state-level health and education authorities, also recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, once again regardless of vaccination status. While Vermont’s state of emergency related to COVID-19 ended on June 15, meaning that adhering to this guidance is no longer mandatory, we believe that our success to date was made possible by excellent state and local leadership, and we take their recommendations seriously.
Many additional measures have also been put in place to help ensure safety and success this year. Air purification units have been added to our buildings, and tents have once again been set up outdoors for open-air instruction space.
For the time being, singing classes and activities will take place outside, and physical education classes will either be held outdoors or involve low impact activities when held indoors. Masks will be required for all students and staff while inside until further notice, but masks will not be required outside.
Although we greatly value the connections that our schools have with our family and community members, for the time being volunteers, including mentors and parents or guardians, will not be allowed on-site, as part of our effort to reduce the number of people on our campuses.
In addition to the aforementioned mitigation measures, we will once again be participating in voluntary COVID-19 surveillance testing for students (age 5 and above) and staff this year. We will also be offering pop-up vaccine clinics for those ages 12 and above at the high school from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the following dates: Thursdays, Aug. 26, Sept. 16 and Oct. 7.
To our students and staff: welcome back. To our entire South Burlington community: thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.