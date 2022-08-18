Why are South Burlington planners congratulating each other on the design and construction of Market Street and our so-called city center? As a former zoning and development review board member, I have a dual perspective here, as both a resident and city volunteer. What I see on Market Street disturbs me greatly.
Let’s start at the beginning. We turn off Dorset Street onto Market, but on the south corner of the intersection there is no catch basin. During moderate rainstorms, four inches of water sits against the curb, expanding to cover the entire turning lane. I’ve watched drivers speed up instead of slowing down, having a great time spewing a huge column of water toward pedestrians.
The speed limit is 25 mph. I have a pocket radar gun, and I timed 20 vehicles at the midpoint of the road with an average speed of 34 mph. This is a disaster just waiting to happen. I write this after narrowly escaping hitting someone exiting her vehicle. Thankfully I was only traveling 20 mph and stopped in time.
When the parking spaces were designed, they were put too close to the road on both sides of the street. If someone opens a car door without looking, they are in danger of being killed by oncoming traffic. There isn’t enough space for two lanes and two rows of parked vehicles to let people enter and exit their vehicles safely.
And it gets worse. These spaces fill up quickly so when the lot behind the buildings is full, people must park in the spaces across the road, designated by green lines. We are then forcing seniors with limited mobility, pre-school groups and the general public to cross a busy road. At a minimum, why isn’t there a marked crosswalk with a stop sign? I would prefer to see a pedestrian-activated light by the concrete steps, like there is on Dorset Street near the high school, so people who can’t walk quickly will have time to cross the street.
Then there are the buildings themselves. Gak! They are ugly and unwelcoming! The look reminds me of photos I’ve seen of abandoned apartment buildings in Kansai, North Korea. Welcome to the brave new world of stick-frame-over-podium construction. This architectural blight is sweeping the country. It’s the cheapest way to build, but has safety issues and, ultimately, is the least robust and quickest to show problems.
According to fire experts at the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) international 2019 roundtable discussion, podium wood-frame dwellings can be an extreme fire hazard: “Panel members identified that fire travel in these structures could be disastrous due to both the heavy fire load of the structure itself and the void spaces, which enable both vertical and horizontal fire spread. Pipe chases and utility passageways are unprotected combustible void spaces that enable fire to travel vertically unimpeded to the roof. As with most private dwelling apartment buildings, the units’ kitchen and restroom spaces are butted against each other using common utility passages. Another issue is the joist channels of the ascending combustible floors. Whether it be I-joist, wood truss, or dimensional lumber, fire can travel horizontally in the joist channels and truss lofts unimpeded.”
I would not choose to live on the fourth floor of a Market Street apartment building, dependent on a ladder fire truck or two at the top of its reach, and a fire hydrant hundreds of feet away.
Developers make a quick buck building these structures, but they will not weather well. According to Architecture Magazine, “Skins intended to keep weather out only do so until their seams fail — and they eventually do. Flat roofs inevitably welcome water inside, and flat faces made of veneers decay in the freeze and thaw, expansion and contraction, of wind and water. Just like all those old cars that will find a home in the crusher of waste, this huge wave of 5-over-2 buildings will fail in just a generation or two. The difference is that while cars can be recycled, we may discover that the rotting sticks of these cheap buildings might be easier to remove than reuse or repair.”
We need to do two things: The first is to improve the safety on Market Street near the library, and the second is to have better vision on the type of buildings we are going to allow to complete the project. If we are going to destroy the woods, let’s at least build affordable housing and retail spaces that are safe, attractive and long-lasting.
Joe Randazzo lives in South Burlington.
