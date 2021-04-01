It was March 19, a Friday.
When I finished dinner, my mom walked over to ask me to watch the news with her. It was about the mass shooting in Atlanta.
On March 12, eight people there were shot in three spas, among all victims, six were Asian women.
The news also reported that since March 2020, there have been more than 3,800 attacks on Asian Americans in the United States.
I was shocked to hear that.
I cannot imagine that people got killed because of their race.
My mom told me then that tomorrow, March 20, the Vermont Chinese Community would organize a protest at Burlington City Hall against the increasing racism to Asian Americans, and my family would join it.
We started to make preparation. My dad was making signs to carry in the protest, my sister and her friends also made their signs. In the evening when I went to bed, I was not able to sleep because this was going to be my first-ever protest.
I started to count sheep and I eventually fell asleep.
When I woke up, it was Saturday.
Around 12:30 p.m., we started driving to city hall. When we got there, I hopped out of the car and saw my friends in the distance, and I quickly ran over to them.
My dad gave me a sign to hold and we joined the protest.
The sign I was holding read “Racism is a virus.”
I saw different signs, saying, “Stop Asian hate,” “United against Racism,” “Stand against racism,” and many others.
In the beginning, it felt a little awkward, but I started to really believe in the cause I was doing. My friends and I walked in the front of the line.
I told my friends, “Let’s hold our signs with pride.”
We tried to raise our signs as high as we could. More and more people joined us and clapped for us.
It really felt like we made a difference.
People took pictures of us holding the signs. Many honked their car horns to show their support. Some rolled down their car windows and shouted, “Keep going!”
We got to the end of the road of the city hall and we turned back. Now my friends and I were at the back of the line, we all looked at each other and ran to the front again.
My arms were sore. I didn’t want to hold my sign so high anymore, but I knew I had to lead by example.
At the beginning of the protest, there were about 30 people but gradually the group grew to about 100 people marching with us. I felt satisfied and proud that our group was making an impact.
I really wish that more people would respect each other regardless of gender, color, race, and ethnicity. I wish our world would be more peaceful and safer.
Evan Xia is a 6th grade student at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School.
