According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, about one out of six children ages 4-17, experience some sort of mental illness.
All of us have mental health, whether it be poor or strong. Rarely do we think about the positive impact a strong mental psyche can have on our lives or the negative impact a poor mental psyche can have.
The importance of managing our mental health has only become more prominent as we age, especially as our lives get hectic with more stresses being piled on to our already full plate.
High school students are no strangers to this stress. From the SAT and college applications to daily homework and maintaining a social life, students have a lot to think about. High school is a time when students are finding who they are and yet are expected to make some persistent lifelong changes. Seeing the incredibly high-stress students go through, I decided to create a club for students to be able to obtain resources as well as expand their understanding and empathy surrounding mental health disorders.
In health class, I noticed the lack of knowledge I and my peers had about some mental health disorders and the unwillingness for students to actively participate in mental health-related discussions. After talking to teachers, the Mental Health Awareness Club was created.
Since this time last year, we have held countless fundraisers, presentations and have spoken at several of the school’s games about the importance of reaching out to others and caring for oneself.
The club has also gone to speeches and conferences, and initiated a “green bandana project.” Open to any student in our school and used to broaden resources for teenagers by talking to peers that they may feel more comfortable talking to, all who receive green bandanas are given a brief protocol in the case that someone seeks help from them.
Students who are part of the green bandana team are informed about resources, in and out of school.
Though much time is dedicated to talking about anxiety, depression and suicide, a good portion of our club meetings have been spent talking about less familiar mental illnesses like bipolar disorder.
Through this club and our presentations, we have gained support from our district’s students, staff and community. Though we still have a long way to go to erase the stigma surrounding mental health, our club has successfully provided and identified resources as well as spread the message to our students that it is okay to not be okay.