Let’s face it, winter is hard. It can freeze the water in your cells, killing them. It can freeze your home, if you live in the soil or in freshwater, frozen solid. It can slow the enzymes in your body that you need to keep all your life-giving chemical reactions going. What’s a person, or for that matter, a squirrel or a tree or an insect or a bird or a microbe to do?
The world of living things has evolved countless ways to cope with winter and its harsh temperatures and biting winds. We can lump all these adaptations, these strategies for surviving, into four categories: the Snowbird strategy, the Sleep It off strategy, the Tough It Out strategy and the Let’s Call It Quits and Let the Kids Come Back Next Year Strategy.
Snowbirds, (the people kind, head to Florida or other warm climates in the winter, and so too do many organisms. You are probably most familiar with migrating birds - the honking of geese every fall as they head south and every spring as they return is a familiar sound here in South Burlington. Many songbirds migrate as well, often to winter homes as far away as Central and South America. Incredibly, monarch butterflies make a yearly multigenerational migration to a mountainous region in Mexico to beat the cold and the lack of food.
Some organisms, our deciduous trees (the ones that lose their leaves) for example, are rooted in place, so migration is not an option. Their strategy is to go dormant during winter when there is less sunshine for photosynthesizing and little liquid water for operating normally. They resorb their nutrients and chlorophyll into their roots, shed their leaves and wait until the warmth of spring and the longer days to put out a new set of leaves, their food-making factories.
Some animals have also evolved this Sleep It Off strategy. Some, like bats and chipmunks, frogs and snakes, even some insects, are true hibernators. A woodchuck, the largest hibernator, will lower its body temperature from over 90 degrees to 40 degrees as it sleeps through the winter months.
“But wait,” I hear you asking yourself, “aren’t bears hibernators and aren’t they bigger than woodchucks?”
Bears and raccoons and some other species undergo what is called torpor, a slowing down of metabolism that is less complete than true hibernation. A mother black bear might even awaken during winter sleep to give birth to her cubs in their den.
A lot of different species, however, have adaptations that allow them to Tough It Out and remain active through the winter. A few days ago, I saw a beautiful red fox out behind the house near the brook carrying a dead gray squirrel. The squirrel survives the winter - well, not this particular one - by storing its food supply while the fox actively hunts all season. Some mammals will store fat and grow thicker fur. Birds will fluff up their feathers to create added insulation. Some birds will create snow roosts and use the snow as insulation during especially cold periods.
Luckily for us, humans have the technological know-how to overcome our rather pitiful biological defenses against the cold. Hooray for animal skins and down feathers and Thinsulate.
Finally, some groups of living things have evolved seasonal life cycles where the adults live during the warmer seasons, create offspring who can overwinter, and then die. In the plant world, this is the strategy of the annuals. It is the seeds that need to survive winter, often protected by the insulating properties of the soil and the overlying snowpack. For many, but not all, insects the strategy is similar: adults lay their eggs in the soil, under the bark of trees and in streams and ponds. The eggs, protected by the insulating leaf litter, bark or sediments, will hatch in the spring and start the yearly life cycle again.
Fred Kosnitsky has been teaching biology, ecology and environmental issues at Community College of Vermont over the past 35 years. He is a member of the inaugural class of the South Burlington Master Naturalist Program. Contact him at fredkosnitsky@yahoo.com.