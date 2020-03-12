Kittens. This is an experiment to see how many people really care about kittens.
People who really care about kittens will copy and paste this.
Actually, that’s a lot of work. Since we’re operating in the analogue world here, as wonderful as kittens are, copying this is way more than you should have to do to prove you really care about kittens.
So, suppose you just cut and paste it. In the analogue world, I guess that means get some scissors, cut it out and paste it as your post to prove how much feline feeling you’ve got.
Since we’re operating in the pre-digital world here, I guess “post it” means stick it on your refrigerator.
Remember back before everything cool was digital and your friends were … well, your friends.
Now, you probably have digital social media friends who aren’t your friends, and analogue friends with whom you’ve got no digital dalliance.
But you are all my … well, not necessarily analogue friends.
Let’s say: newsprint neighbors.
And you’ve been missing my social media insights … er … posts.
So, here are some of analogue posts I’d like to share with you because you’re not part of my social media universe and I care about you.
And kittens:
• Real men aren’t threatened by honest displays of affection, changing diapers or little dogs.
• People who throw trash on the ground litterly cause me pain.
• Make every second first.
• The pen is mightier than the sword. But a penknife. There’s the thing.
• Why are the smidge setting and the oops setting always so close to each other?!?!
• My sense of humor travels faster than 10. I’ve gotten up to mock 11. It’s because of my warped drive.
• If you invented an oar-propelled drone, would you call it a rowbot?
• Is there anything sexier than angels with hot wings?
• I don’t understand the saying: If you snooze, you lose. If you snooze, you get a nap. How is that losing?
• It’s impossible to tell people you’re humble.
• So much has been messed up over whether things are messed up.
• I’ve got to do something about my wardrobe; it seems like I’m always wearing thin.
• Isn’t your worst enemy almost your friend? Shouldn’t your best enemy be the standard by which you judge which things are too horrible to be wished upon any other person? Not wishing a horrible thing on an incompetent enemy seems like a meager standard of horrible.
• I think I’ve been permanently scarred since childhood from playing pin the tail on the donkey. It’s a very painful game for me.
• Never let a paradox give you an enigma.
• I’m so sick and tired of the selfie paparazzi! Everywhere I go there I am with my cell phone taking a picture of me. I ought to have the right to privacy from me taking my picture. Oh no, I have the right to take my picture whenever I’m in my company and I can’t stop me. That’s ridiculous! I don’t have the right to talk to me that way. Shut up! Oh yeah, do I want to make me?!? Get out of my face!
• I think that it’s significant that aspiration means both hope and breathing.
• The phrase “there’s no love lost between them” is meaningless. Loving is its own reward. Love isn’t lost. Tennis is the only human endeavor where love means nothing.
• I’m so much younger than my knees.
• I’m trilingual. In addition to English, I can bark and purr.
Which brings us back to kittens … which I like. But as much as I like kittens is how much I also like puppies.
I think it’s ridiculous when people ask if you’re a dog person or a cat person. How do you choose? It’s like saying, “I really like sunrises, but I can’t stand sunsets.”
However, what I really, really like are kitty dogs and puppy cats.