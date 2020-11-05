Though it has been only a couple months since the FY21 school district budget passed, it is already time to start work on the FY22 budget. Now is when we start looking at things like enrollment, staffing, maintenance, and programming in anticipation of receiving a first draft of the budget from the administration in December. After that initial December presentation there will be a few more meetings with suggested revisions before the board votes in mid-January, at a special meeting dedicated to the budget, on the final budget to go on the Town Meeting Day ballot. In order to best understand and inform the development of next year’s school district budget, now is the time to get involved.
The FY21 budget, under which the school district is currently operating, passed on the third attempt after a great deal of community input, and after significant cuts were made. These cuts included deferring planned facilities maintenance as well as cuts made to academic and athletic programming, among others. We will again be soliciting citizen input, though the process will look slightly different this time. In recognition of the fact that online meetings allow for increased participation, and in order to receive community feedback earlier in the budget-building process, we will be replacing the Citizens Budget Advisory Committee with a number of community budget forums. Planned dates and times for these forums are as follows:
• Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 8, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 5, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
All forums will be conducted remotely, via Zoom. Should there appear to be a need for an additional forum, we will add one.
Additionally, the budget will be a standing agenda item at our regularly scheduled board meetings, which are held at 7 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of every month. These meetings can be attended via Zoom or viewed on the RETN Facebook page, whether live or after the fact. Every year these meetings prove quite valuable, both in terms of receiving guidance on community priorities, as well as increasing public understanding of the budget building process.
When considering what the annual budget should look like, it is important to separate the components that are within our control from those that are set elsewhere. Within our control are things like student to teacher ratios; academic and extracurricular offerings; and to some degree hardware, software, and facilities maintenance and upgrades. Not within our control are things like the common level of appraisal, or CLA (how houses in South Burlington are selling relative to their assessed values); the equalized pupil formula (how each student is weighted); and the property yield (which is set by the state legislature).
To learn more about what the Vermont department of taxes refers to as “the Herculean task of understanding Vermont’s education property taxes,” and to voice your opinion about the district budget, please join us at one or more of the aforementioned meetings.
You can find the latest board agendas and minutes on our district website, where the budget page will be updated as soon as information and presentations become available.
And, as always, you can reach us anytime with questions and concerns at schoolboard@sbschools.net.
