If you are reading this newspaper, thank a teacher. Or maybe thank several teachers who taught you how to read. Learning to read and write are the building blocks to an excellent education and a tenant of academic proficiency in the South Burlington School District’s goals for student achievement.
There are a variety of ways to teach the foundational skills of literacy, and they have evolved over the years. From 2019 to 2021, the district invested in a literacy audit of kindergarten through fifth grade to assess how well the curriculum was working and to identify areas for improvement. I met with Alysia Backman, South Burlington’s executive director of learning, and Jody Vaillancourt, curriculum coordinator of literacy, to discuss how our literacy curriculum has changed and what students and families can expect in the classroom at the start of this new school year.
To meet the needs of all students, Vermont requires schools to use a framework called MTSS, or Multi-tiered Systems of Support. The system provides multiple steps for monitoring progress and decision-making, which builds upon a foundation of universal instruction and support. The first and second layers of literacy for kids in kindergarten to grade five starts with ensuring each grade level and teacher has a comprehensive literacy block — a set amount of classroom time dedicated to age-appropriate reading and writing skills.
For students where more time beyond the literacy block is needed, the third layer provides guidance for different interventions and support to try to bring a student up to grade level proficiency. Everyone receives the first, universal layer of instruction; some receive additional layers, and it fluctuates based on student need and achievement.
One of the major action steps the district has taken since the literacy audit has been a rollout of a comprehensive, district-wide structured literacy curriculum. Structured literacy provides for evidence-based, explicit teaching of skills like phonics, spelling, fluency and reading comprehension while benefiting students at all levels — those not yet at proficiency, those who are proficient and those engaging in extension.
Structured literacy, the multi-tiered support system and the district’s move toward a coordinated curriculum across schools and grade levels emphasize assessment and clear benchmarks as a way to make data-informed decisions on what is best for students. These developments not only allow students to learn new information in ways with proven track records, but it also allows for diagnostics and interventions that will support students for whom the previous models and instructional practices may have left behind.
This is where the fourth layer of Multi-tiered Systems of Support comes into play. Before, students most often had to be diagnosed with a formal disability and have an Individualized Education Plan to receive direct, frequent support. Under the multi-tiered model, academics and behaviors dictate the support needed, and more students can access one-on-one or small group work with special educators, speech language pathologists and literacy specialists.
Another investment in closing the proficiency gap for students at the middle school level is a coordinated curriculum across English language arts and support of a middle school literacy specialist.
How is all of this happening district-wide? Educators across the district have engaged in professional learning from the nationally recognized and Vermont-based Stern Center to provide training in structured literacy approaches, including Orton-Gillingham. Efforts like the K-5 District Literacy Team bring together staff from different schools and role groups to develop and put in place a coordinated curriculum as well as discuss new instructional practices.
Vaillancourt, the district curriculum coordinator, reminded me that language leads to freedom. Reading and writing is ultimately how we share stories, learn about the world and learn about each other. Language and literacy do not look or sound one way.
In South Burlington, the district strives for consistency and cohesion for every learner to both achieve their academic goals and celebrate the strengths of all students’ diverse home cultures. I’m proud to see our staff implementing and monitoring important curriculum improvements toward our shared goal of lifelong learners — and lifelong readers.
Kate Bailey of chair of the South Burlington School Board.
