With all the well-intended initiatives ongoing statewide and here in South Burlington to address housing needs, it’s time to hit the switch and slow this train down.
A blog on the website of the Vermont Housing Finance Agency in January stated that “to meet the expected demand and normalize extremely low vacancy rates, Vermont will need between 30,000 and 40,000 more year-round homes by 2030.”
This conclusion has been repeated over and over again during the debate this year over housing needs, beginning with the governor’s office, local, county and some state officials, along with real estate agents, developers and financial lending institutions.
I’ve looked everywhere, read dozens of reports, studied the research, met with the authors of some of these studies, and I can tell you that confusion reigns supreme. There is no quantified, firm research or logic that supports 40,000 new homes needed by 2030.
The confusion begins with various census figures used to chart population growth, the speculation on the number of new jobs coming to Vermont, existing job vacancies and the estimates on the numbers of additional new year-round renter and owner homes needed.
With such confusion and lack of detail, it’s hard to understand why there would be advocates for 40,000 new homes to accommodate so many people actually looking for a home, a job or fleeing into Vermont in such a short period of time.
By all census counts, including the most recent figures released this week, there has been slow population growth in Vermont from 2010 until the present, including in the past two years. By the year 2025, one report forecasts that we will have grown only by 7,933 residents. That’s in 15 years, and we can assume most of them have some sort of housing by now or they would have left. So, how is it possible to grow our population to need 40,000 new homes in just five years beyond 2025?
We know that there were 643,007 Vermonters in 2020, and today there are 648,373. That’s a three-year increase of 5,730 people. Using the state formula for 2.35 people in a house, that translates into 2,438 households new to Vermont.
Some reports suggest that we are anticipating up to 2,353 new households needed in the next two years, an 18 percent growth to meet the 2025 projections. Regardless of the population projections used, 40,000 new homes translate into over 90,000 more residents by 2030.
According to yet another report completed by the Vermont Housing and Finance Agency in 2020, Vermont will need to increase the state’s total housing stock by about 5,800 primary homes before 2025 to meet expected demand among new households, housing the state’s homeless and replacing homes likely to be removed from the stock.
Using the same state formula for 2.35 people in a household, that’s 13,630 new Vermonters in less than two years. Again, we have only grown by 7,933 Vermonters from 2010 to 2025, and the latest state demographer research published this month shows a definite plateau of population growth post pandemic, including climate refugees.
Everyone understands the need for economic vitality and stability, and the need to attract businesses, cottage industries and entrepreneurs to Vermont. And yes, we have an aging population and need more young families invested here.
We also have way too many Airbnb rentals, seasonal second homes, and close to 4,000 University of Vermont students forced to live off campus, crammed into multi-family homes, all of which have contributed to the need for more housing, especially in Chittenden County.
These factors take time to assess and create a common-sense strategic plan based on sound research over time and not quick speculation.
Who would want to see 40,000 new homes built here in the next six years? We know exactly who would benefit from that. It’s developers, contractors, real estate agents and lending institutions that will profit the most from this confusion and speculative data.
In their haste to build, they have lobbied to weaken Act 250, and overridden local control with misguided, top-down legislation like the proposed Senate bill S-100.
These groups have attended public forums and meetings, lobbied in Montpelier and instilled a sense of doom and fear of a dying state economy if we do not rush to build everywhere and anywhere, weaponizing the data to support their short term, financial gain.
I’ve attended dozens of these meetings, and not once have I heard an advocate for more housing mention smart growth, the impact of sprawl on a fragile environment or the emergency of addressing the apocalyptic climate crisis.
Sadly, it appears to be all about the short-term and quick money. Trying to get developers away from building more sprawling car-dependent subdivisions on open meadows and forested land, continues to be a challenge. Getting them to focus on creative, long-term goals by building in a denser city core and using infill areas and underutilized commercial buildings to build, renovate or retrofit into mixed housing of all types remains an even bigger challenge. Understanding and accepting the devastating, long-term impact of irresponsible, sprawling development on the environment is off their radar.
Indeed, it is time to stop the train and look at what we are doing. We need to slow down, clarify data on all fronts and begin some thoughtful long-term planning to address our economic needs and environmental imperatives. Nowhere is this truer than in the arenas of those who stand to profit the most from the rush to build 40,000 new homes by 2030. There should be no confusion here.
John Bossange is a board member on the South Burlington Land Trust, serves on the city’s natural resource and conservation committee, and represents South Burlington on the Champlain Valley Conservation Partnership.
