South Burlington’s representatives have just wrapped their first week of the new legislative session in Montpelier. Much of this first week was taken up with logistics — onboarding new members, assigning seats and making committee appointments.
Speaking of committees, Martin LaLonde was appointed chair of the House Committee on the Judiciary; Emilie Krasnow was appointed to the House Committee on General and Housing committee; Kate Nugent was appointed to the House Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs; Noah Hyman was appointed to the House Committee on Human Services; and I was appointed to the House Committee on Education.
Each of us has had a chance to meet briefly with fellow committee members, but true committee work begins next week.
In the meantime, a great deal of our time has been spent on the House floor. Most interestingly, this included the swearing-in of the governor and the state’s top elected officials. These festivities included wonderful performances by the Middlebury High School students’ choir, Francois Clemmons and many others.
In truth, as interesting as all of this was, the highlight of each of my days was driving back to my family in South Burlington. Our work is in Montpelier, but our hearts are here. While committee work and floor debates will define much of our time in the Statehouse, that work will be informed by our time in South Burlington.
We cannot do our jobs without your input. You can see us all in person on Monday, Jan. 23, at the South Burlington Public Library. You can call and leave a message anytime at (802) 828-2228, and you can find our contact information at legislature.vermont.gov.
Not only would we like to hear your input on the issues of the day, but we are also your connection to your government. If you need a hand, please ask any one of us whether we represent your neighborhood or not, and we will find the people who can help. It is our privilege to serve you.
Brian Minier, a Democrat, represents South Burlington in the Chittenden-11 House district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.