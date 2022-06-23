As I have reconnected with constituents since the legislative session ended in May, one concern has come up over and over: What is the state doing about gun safety? During my time as a representative, the Legislature has passed several laws to address firearm violence. But more could be done.
In the 2015 session, the General Assembly passed Act 14. In addition to prohibiting violent felons from owning firearms, the law requires state courts to flag, in the federal background check system, those found to be a danger to themselves or others due to mental illness. It also establishes a process for individuals who are no longer adjudged to be dangerous to regain their rights to purchase and possess firearms.
In the 2018 session, the Legislature passed three laws to help address the problem of gun violence. Act 97 enabled a state’s attorney to obtain an extreme risk protection order in court, requiring a criminal defendant to relinquish any dangerous weapons. Sometimes known as the red flag law, this law requires that the state’s attorney prove by clear and convincing evidence that the individual presents an extreme risk of harm to themselves or others. Act 92 also allows law enforcement to temporarily remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident. Removal of firearms under these laws is designed to be temporary, only so long as there is still a risk of their misuse.
Act 84 expands the requirement for background checks to include private sales, places restrictions on the sale of firearms to those under age 21, bans the sale and possession of high-capacity ammunition magazines, except for those owned before the law’s effective date, and bans the transfer and possession of bump-fire stocks that turn a semi-automatic into an automatic rifle.
Those age 16 to 21 may still possess long guns — rifles and shotguns — and will, under state law, be able to purchase long guns if they have taken hunter safety courses that teach the proper handling of firearms. Federal law prohibits the sale of handguns to those under the age of 21.
In the 2019 session, the House and Senate passed S.169, which Gov. Phil Scott unfortunately vetoed. The bill would have established a 24-hour waiting period for the purchase of handguns and closed the Charleston loophole. Under federal law, anyone purchasing a firearm needs to undergo a background check. The Charleston loophole allows gun purchases to go forward after three days if the background check has not been completed.
This year, the governor signed Act 187 into law, extending that three-day period to seven days for firearms purchased in Vermont. While this extension will allow the FBI additional time to conduct a background check and fewer firearms purchases will proceed without a final background check, it does not close the Charleston loophole.
Act 187 also prohibits possession of firearms in hospitals. Such location restrictions already exist in Vermont for our schools and court buildings. The law additionally clarifies that licensed medical care providers can, without violating their professional and legal codes of conduct, share concerns with law enforcement about patients who may use a firearm to harm themselves or others.
Finally, Act 187 codifies a court’s ability to order relinquishment of firearms in emergency relief from abuse orders. While judges have the inherent authority to do so, the law brings statutory language in line with legal practice. It clearly states that the relinquishment of firearms is an option available to judges when assessing how to best protect the safety of those seeking relief from abuse.
The state has done quite a lot to improve gun safety, but the Legislature should consider additional policies to curb gun violence. Everytown for Gun Safety, a national advocacy group, rates Vermont 22nd on gun law strength, out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
To improve, Vermont should enact laws to promote the safe storage of firearms, require a waiting period for the purchase of all firearms and make our red flag process more readily accessible.
Other policies deserve further attention, such as age restrictions on possessing assault-style firearms and prohibitions on the open carry of firearms. In addition, lawmakers should ensure that our schools have the resources to implement risk identification and assessment programs. These policies would not undermine Vermonters’ ability to possess firearms, but would assist in preventing impulsive acts of gun violence and keeping guns out of the hands of those who would do harm.
If you have any questions or input on how Vermont should tackle this issue, contact me at mlalonde@state.leg.vt.us or 802-863-3086.
