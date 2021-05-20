As I write this article, a committee of conference on the fiscal year 2022 state budget is under way. Three members of House appropriations and three members of Senate appropriations are working out the differences in our respective versions of that budget. Not literally in the conference work, but nonetheless present, is the administration, and its own version.
All three versions are focused on COVID recovery for Vermont and Vermonters, their families and their communities, across all 14 counties. All three versions address health and wellbeing; housing; workforce investments; higher education stabilization; economic development; connectivity, broadband, and technology modernization; climate action and clean water investments; and the justice system.
The differences lie principally in sources and allocations of funds: general fund dollars; remaining 2020 federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) dollars; 2021 federal ARPA (America Rescue Plan Act) dollars; and anticipated dollars from a yet undefined infrastructure aid package from Congress.
In spite of differences of the moment, the budget negotiations will work out, closure attained perhaps by the time this article is published. The fact remains that the state budget is a huge document dealing with huge issues, the bottom line coming to approximately $7 billion. There are, even so, many interesting nuggets within the proposed versions. These nuggets involve relatively smaller amounts of money, with a potential impact out of proportion to the investment. Just a few examples follow.
• $600,000 for a Mobile Crisis Pilot Program to provide upstream support and intervention for children or youth and the family, before emotional and behavioral difficulties escalate and all involved are at the emergency department. The Rutland area is proposed as the site for the pilot. Why? Because the data shows remarkably higher incidence of emergency department visits by Rutland-area children and youth in mental health crisis than any other area of the state.
• $300,000 for the 12 recovery centers located around the state, $25,000 each, to mitigate financial impacts of the pandemic. These are the Turning Point centers that offer help for those in need of overcoming alcohol and drug addiction in a safe environment. The Turning Point closest to us is at 179 South Winooski Avenue in Burlington, 802-861-3150. Take a moment to check out their programs: turningpointcentervt.org.
• $350,000 for the Advance Vermont Program to assist Vermonters seeking credentialing information and opportunities. One hundred percent of Vermont’s high-growth, high-wage jobs require education and training after high school. Fifty-three per cent of Vermonters have a post-secondary credential — 65,000 people short. The opportunities are virtually limitless, existing across workforce sectors and across all ages. The program is housed at Vermont Student Assistance Corporation. You can find information at advancevermont.org.
• $300,000 for a presence in Montreal to support Vermont recruitment, trade and tourism on-the-ground in Quebec. Commentary from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development: “Business investment by Quebec-based businesses is expected to generate increased employment, increase the range of job opportunities for Vermonters, and increase the dynamism of our communities.” If only that American/Canadian border could re-open.
• $300,000 for assistance with complex litigation cases at the Vermont Human Rights Commission. Currently, the commission has only one litigator. Closure of cases can take from 134 days to three years. Commentary from that litigator: “People lose their private right of action under statutes of limitation. People lose hope and faith in the process. People drop out. Witnesses disappear.” The intent is to correct this impediment to access to justice. If you need to connect: hrc.vermont.gov.
And two examples of much smaller yet still impactful nuggets:
• $25,000 for the Vermont Donor Milk Center, a remarkable entity which offers safe pasteurized donor human breast milk to fragile babies in need across Vermont and northern New York. Food insecurity takes many forms.
• $25,000 for the Vermont Symphony Orchestra (VSO), a much-valued cultural gem founded in 1935, to offset a fraction of the revenue lost to the pandemic. From the VSO vision statement: “We will live in the present, honor the past, and invent our future together.”
That last statement pretty much says it all, at least so I believe. As we work at our individual and collective recovery from these last 14 months, we will live in the present, honor the past and invent our future together. In the process, we will continue to be Vermont Strong.
Do not hesitate to ask me questions or share concerns: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us, 862-7404, 232 Patchen Road. And, soon, once again, Saturday mornings at Duke’s, at 9:30 rather than the former 8:30. Of special note is the legislative forum on Zoom, May 24, at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.