Outdoor recreation resources are a definitive component of life in Vermont, vital for communities and for the state as a whole. In non-pandemic times, our state parks alone attract one million visitors annually, contributing more than $90 million to local economies through related spending.
Even throughout the pandemic, unprecedented numbers of Vermonters took advantage of outdoor recreation opportunities. We hiked trails and navigated bike paths. We visited the state parks, purchased and used hunting and fishing licenses, and generally enjoyed public lands. We worked hard at maintaining both physical and mental well-being.
Understanding the importance of outdoor recreation resources, the Legislature has committed substantial dollars to this sector. A mere handful of examples follows:
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail — The Rail Trail has long been envisioned as a 93-mile recreation trail, connecting St. Johnsbury and Swanton. To date, only 16 miles between St. Johnsbury and Danville and 17 miles between Morrisville and Jeffersonville have been completed. Beginning with the 2021 budget cycle and continuing into the 2022 cycle, funding for finishing and maintaining the trail has been accomplished.
The investment includes $2.8 million in 2021 state dollars, leveraging over $11 million in federal dollars. Next year’s dollars are allocated to repair bridges, culverts, fencing and rail bed structural integrity along the way. Also authorized with associated state dollars is the responsibility of the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation to maintain the rail trail into the future.
The Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative — This forest and parks program provides grants to local communities to leverage outdoor recreation assets for greater economic vitality. The past two years, funding totaled $300,000, and nine communities were awarded grants. Applications from all interested communities totaled nearly 10 times the dollars available.
In the 2021 session, we were able to allocate a stunning $5 million to the program, thanks to dollars from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. It is anticipated that several communities along the path of the rail trail will be seeking these grants.
Improvements on state lands — Also thanks to rescue plan money, in the 2021 session we were able to allocate $5 million to be split between the forest and parks department and the Department of Fish and Wildlife. Of the total, $1.9 million will go principally toward repair and maintenance of the network of trails that spans public and private land — totaling approximately 5,000 miles — and $3.1 million will go principally toward improvements at wildlife management areas, as well as at access areas to lakes, ponds and rivers.
For both departments, a focus will be on ensuring that all these state outdoor resources are more accessible to persons with limited physical mobility.
Long-term stewardship of our state parks — The 2021 capital budget is funded through bonded dollars and covers the next two fiscal years. It includes investment in basic infrastructure: a bit over $10 million for major maintenance involving 200 water and wastewater systems consisting of 44 miles of underground piping; $480,000 for construction on two maintenance facilities which are at risk; $329,000 in addition to $1 million in rescue plan act funds for 3-acre stormwater rule compliance; and $1 million for building up to 25 rustic cabins to add to the existing 45 that are much in demand.
Near-term stewardship of our state parks — Approximately 90 percent of the cost of running the state park system is covered by the Parks Special Fund.
The fund is the repository for fees such as day use and for rental of campsites, lean-tos and cabins. It is also the repository for fees related to leases with ski areas on state land, a portion of everything from land use and ski lift tickets, to hot dog purchase at the lodge.
The pandemic undid these sources of income. For example, camping reservations needed to be reimbursed. The ski season saw a 30 percent decline in related parks revenue. Questions abounded as to the 2021 camping season.
The result? General fund dollars in the budget in the amount of $1.2 million to fill the hole left by the reservation reimbursement; $1.05 million to plug the hole related to the hit to the ski season; and $1 million to buttress on-going parks operations.
The list above is only a portion of the investments the Legislature has made toward outdoor recreation in Vermont.
If you would like further examples, or if you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to reach out to me: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us; 802-862-7404; 232 Patchen Road; Saturday mornings at Duke’s Public House, 9:30 to 10:30.
