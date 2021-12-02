This year, we have much to be thankful for, though we know at least 406 families did not have a loved one at the Thanksgiving table due to a pandemic-related death. While our case count is rising, Vermonters should remain assured that we are navigating the daily challenges of the pandemic together.
After months of watching trends and discussion about the best path forward between the Legislature, the governor, health care experts, and frontline workers, we gathered in Montpelier for an emergency special session last Monday. The area of agreement we were able to find across our diverse geographies and perspectives was the ability to expedite town health ordinances that allow for mask mandates and other public health provisions within a municipal jurisdiction.
If approved by a city council or selectboard, indoor mask policies may now be made for an initial 45-day period, subject to renewal every 30 days until the end of April.
The decision to support these town-by-town public health provisions was not made lightly. As of Nov. 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed our entire state an area of high COVID transmission. At this transmission level, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated individuals wear a mask indoors in public settings in order to maximize protection and avoid spreading the coronavirus to others.
In the Senate, in addition to passing the compromise language for municipalities, a majority of us supported a resolution urging the governor to take additional measures to protect the health and safety of Vermonters. Specifically, we requested that Gov. Phil Scott increase testing capacity throughout the state, expand access to free or low-cost rapid testing options, create a clear statewide masking policy, provide greater relief for schools and health care providers and direct the Vermont Department of Health to provide more detailed and timely information on town and county risk and transmission.
Vermont has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, which is a testament to the strength of our community response to the pandemic. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5-11, as well as those seeking booster shots, can now be made through healthvermont.gov or by calling (855) 722-7878. You are eligible to get your booster if you are 18 or older and have received either your Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago or your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago.
We are all fatigued by this ongoing pandemic, none more so than impacted families and frontline workers.
As we continue the holiday season, keep those who are feeling the absence of loved ones in your thoughts. We face our fair share of struggles as a small, rural state, but as we experience the hardships of this pandemic and the pain of lives lost, we know that we are stronger when we look out for each other.
Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, a Democrat, serves in the Vermont Senate from Chittenden County.
