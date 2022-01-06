Tuesday marked the beginning of the second year of the session of the Vermont General Assembly. While it’s too early to foretell all the issues that will come before us, clearly our continued attention will be responding to the health and economic consequences of COVID-19.
Other issues include: how we pay for schools and take into consideration the different demographics of each district; responding to the recommendations of the climate council; and addressing the state employee and education pensions.
Additionally, following the census every 10 years, the Legislature must realign House and Senate districts to adjust for changes in population and, based on our growth in South Burlington, we should gain an additional state representative and the lines within the district will change.
In the House Human Services Committee, some of our initial topics will include child care, substance use disorder, aging demographics, children and youth in state custody and the proposed reproductive liberty constitutional amendment.
Despite our hopes for being able to meet in person, opening day was the only day for the next two weeks that the General Assembly will meet in person. With a forecast of increased coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant, Democratic and Republican leadership in the Legislature, after consultation with health officials, has chosen to protect the public safety and revert to remote work until the variant lowers its transmissibility.
While we want to go back to in-person legislating as soon as possible, that decision of whether or not it is safe to return to in-person legislating the third week of the session will be made based on continual monitoring and testimony by the bi-partisan Joint Rules Committee. It will continue to take testimony from health experts, have discussions on what works best for the Statehouse and the unique setting in which we work, and then vote on a recommendation.
One of the positive outcomes of the pandemic is that we improved technology to give the public greater and different access to our work. That technology has continued to improve. All meetings and floor sessions are livestreamed on YouTube and public radio. Similar to streaming a video, on YouTube you can watch committee meetings when they are happening or later when it is more convenient for you.
This provides a remarkable level of public access and transparency. Schedules, agendas and livestream links are posted and continually updated on the legislative website at legislature.vermont.gov.
I hope to see you at our next monthly South Burlington delegation community legislative forum on Monday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m. Information about the Zoom link will be available on the South Burlington Library webpage under events.
Reach me at apugh@leg.state.vt.us or 802-863-6705. I am available as a resource if you need assistance or have ideas on how the state can better support Vermont and Vermonters. In addition to these monthly columns, you can also continue to follow my Facebook page, Ann Pugh, state representative 7-2.
It continues to be an honor to serve South Burlington. I wish you and your families a happy and healthy new year. Don’t forget your mask.
