These are excerpts from a speech by Chittenden County Sen. Kesha Ram given to the graduates of Burr & Burton Academy’s Class of 2021 on June 9 in Manchester.
••••
You have spent much of this year in relative uncertainty and isolation, without knowing what this day would look like. While we celebrate today, we should also pause to grieve. Some of you may have lost someone close to you or are just trying to take in the 600,000 Americans and 7 million people globally who have died from this pandemic.
You were forged in the fire of a unique struggle at this formative age, not only with a pandemic, but a political, social and racial reckoning that is on the cusp of shifting our collective worldview and bending the arc of the moral universe further toward justice — but there are moments when the arc will wobble, and we will lose our grip. We will argue about the way it should bend and we will experience moments of great defeat.
As Coretta Scott King once wrote, “struggle is a never-ending process. Freedom is never really won. You earn it and win it in every generation.”
It’s true that this is one of many struggles and global upheavals that has shaped humanity. Many of our ancestors were displaced or fled distant lands, sought a better life in the great somewhere, crossed oceans and deserts for something beyond their wildest dreams that they wanted for their children’s children. They fought wars so you could resolve conflicts peacefully.
They risked their reputations and in some cases their lives for this nation’s promise, for the right to vote, and so that someone like me could serve as a Vermont state senator. It is now our turn to try and leave this nation and world better than we found it.
As you go forth in that spirit, know that it is not the position of authority or the fancy title that makes you a leader. Exercising leadership is a verb, and not a noun. Some of you could one day hold positions of authority and still not lead, but all of you can lead without holding positions of authority. You can add value in your communities and in the lives of others and do it with integrity and compassion — and that matters more.
To practice leadership is relational. It is not about being someone but doing something. And so, I would encourage a different set of characteristics to exercise leadership — curiosity, reciprocity and humility.
As the great civil rights leader and Jewish theologian Abraham Joshua Heschel said, “Our goal should be to live life in radical amazement. Get up in the morning and look at the world in a way that takes nothing for granted. Everything is phenomenal; everything is incredible; never treat life casually. To be spiritual is to be amazed.”
••••
Reciprocity is not always the easiest trait to manifest, but I think of it as the joyful sibling of accountability. Being accountable to others can feel like a chore — and a challenge — but being in a reciprocal relationship means you are asking what more you can do in service to others and how you can lift other voices above your own.
As Alexis de Tocqueville observed: “Sentiments and ideas renew themselves, the heart is enlarged, and the human mind is developed only by the reciprocal action of men upon one another.”
An example of this for me is my relationship with Sen. Randy Brock, the first Black man to serve in the Senate when he was elected in 2008. That’s the same year that I came into the House, and I sat next to him at orientation, thinking perhaps the only two people of color in the Legislature should connect. When I asked a question during our discussion about the judicial branch, that went something like, “Who is looking into the reasons why Black men make up half a percent of the state population but 12 percent of the prison population,” Sen. Brock interrupted me and announced his belief, as a former sheriff, that if someone is in jail, it’s because they did something that was against the law. Period, end of discussion. It became clear to me we weren’t going to become fast friends.
Jumping ahead to this year, we now serve on the Senate Economic Development Committee together and I’ve done my best to extend, to really hear him and what has shaped his perspective. Toward the end of the session, I drafted a Senate resolution acknowledging May 25 as the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder and designating it as a day of remembrance and action.
When I sought co-sponsors, every single one of my colleagues in the Senate signed onto the resolution by the end of the day.
When it came time for the resolution to be read on the floor, the Democratic majority assumed I would report the resolution as the lead sponsor. But no matter how much I might disagree with Sen. Brock on a host of issues, he was the one who had the lived experience of a Black man in America, and it only made sense to me that he should read the resolution.
So, I called him, and he thought about it momentarily, and he said he would be happy to. I could have hoarded that opportunity and given the kind of speech that reflected my worldview on the matter, but when he read that resolution and reflected on the wrongdoing of law enforcement, in this case as a former sheriff and prominent Black man in Vermont, he reached many more people than I could have.
Sen. Brock and I will continue to disagree on many things, but we will have shown each other, our colleagues and the state this reciprocity, which makes disagreement less divisive. As one of my mentors, and no stranger to this community, former House Republican Minority Leader Patti Komline used to say, “The majority may get to steer the ship, but the minority is there to point out the rocks.”
Finally, humility. A young person recently asked me where I got my confidence and bravely admitted they didn’t think they had enough confidence in their opinions to lead. What they didn’t realize is that simple admission of self-doubt made them more ready to lead than many.
A person holding authority might act like they have all the answers. Someone exercising leadership with humility will know they don’t have the answers and set about finding them. They will be better listeners and they will ultimately be less lonely in their leadership.
If this pandemic has taught us anything, hopefully it is that going far in life is not as valuable as bringing others with you on the journey. As we know well in Vermont, in freedom there is unity, and in unity there is freedom. It’s getting there together that’s the hard part, but the part worth striving for.
Learn from the grief, loss and wonder of this last year.
Hug harder and tread softly with ears and hearts open.
Win freedom again for your generation.
Exercise leadership inquisitively, reciprocally and humbly.
And, know that it is a myth that any one of us will lead and the others will follow. If you are going to get there, you must reach out for one another and go together.
