The Legislature is at the period of crossover when bills get voted out of committee to be debated on the House floor. This has made for some late nights but is also exciting. Before providing an update on what is happening right now in my committee, the House Committee on Education, here are some of the highlights of the legislation your representatives have been considering. I would like to briefly discuss four bills that were just successfully voted out of the House for further consideration by the Senate.
• Paid family medical leave insurance program (H.66): This program will provide Vermonters up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave with 90 percent pay and job protections in place to ensure employees can return to work. This bill meets a variety of diverse needs by creating paid leave in the following circumstances: family care, parental leave, worker’s serious health condition, safe leave (escaping domestic violence), bereavement leave and military exigency leave.
• Conserving Vermont’s natural landscape (H.126): This bill builds upon the important conservation work and policies in Vermont to ensure we conserve the necessary elements of the natural landscape. Vermont biodiversity has been declining at an alarming rate in recent decades. This bill establishes the goals of 30 percent conserved land by 2030 and 50 percent conserved land by 2050. More than 100 countries, including the United States, have signed onto these conservation initiatives.
• Universal school meals (H. 165): For the past three years, Vermont students have benefited from a universal school meals program that provides a healthy, nutritious breakfast and lunch during the school day to all students. Under the old pre-pandemic program, not all food-insecure students qualified for free or reduced-price school lunch because the existing federal income thresholds were too low to meet the existing need.
As many as 40 percent of children living in food insecure households did not qualify for free school meals under the old model. The pandemic exposed the cracks in current systems of support around food insecurity. Vermont’s universal school meals program has been up and running successfully for three years, it is effectively serving the needs of students and school food service directors and teachers overwhelmingly support continuing it.
• Suicide prevention (H.230): This bill approaches Vermont’s high rate of suicide as a public health crisis, and it implements several critical, data-driven measures to prevent suicide by reducing access to lethal means, specifically firearms. Vermont’s rate of suicide is 35 percent higher than the national average, and each year nearly 60 percent of suicides are completed with a firearm.
It is extremely rare for someone to survive a suicide attempt when a firearm is used, and this is why this bill focuses on firearms by requiring:
• The secure storage of firearms. There are practical exceptions for personal carry or when a firearm is kept within close proximity.
• A 72-hour waiting period for firearms transfers. Transfers cannot take place until 72 hours after a licensed dealer is provided with a transfer identification number, or seven business days have passed since a background check was initiated.
• Expanded access to the process for obtaining extreme risk protection orders to be used if someone is a danger to themselves or others.
Education committee
Here are a few brief updates on what is going on in my committee. First, the education committee recently heard testimony on H.409, which keeps students safe by restricting the use of restraints and seclusion in schools. Seclusion is the confinement of a student alone in a room or area from which the student is prevented or reasonably believes he or she will be prevented from leaving.
Evidence was presented that seclusion is never appropriate, and that prone and supine restraints are particularly dangerous and potentially life-threatening. Approximately four out of five instances of restraint or seclusion involve students with special education needs. A case study was described in which an administrative focus on de-escalation greatly reduced the use of restraints and altogether eliminated seclusion.
Second, the committee will be considering several bills that propose to add requirements to the high school curriculum. H.228 proposes to require students to complete a course on personal finance. H.294 would require Vermont public schools to include Holocaust education in curricula for grades six through 12 each year. H.404 seeks to add community service as a high school graduation requirement, while H.455 would require public high school students to pass a civics test as a condition of graduation.
As is likely evident from the subjects listed, the time required for each of these proposals varies significantly. While each idea has merit, the committee has yet to take testimony on how much time is left in a typical student’s schedule after meeting current requirements, and whether the inclusion of some or all these proposed new requirements would necessitate removing others.
Finally, the education committee is preparing to take up bills that have passed out of its Senate counterpart. S.124 proposes to establish a school construction aid task force to examine, evaluate and report on issues relating to school construction aid. S.133 is a miscellaneous education bill to require a curriculum audit of at least four supervisory unions with a high percentage of students who are approved for free and reduced-price meals; creates a proficiency-based learning study committee; appropriates $350,000 to the Agency of Tourism and Marketing to promote Vermont postsecondary schools; and requires the Working Group on the Status of Libraries in Vermont to study public safety protections in libraries.
Last, S.138, a safety bill, proposes to require schools to adopt a policy mandating biannual options-based response drills; to adopt all-hazards emergency operation plans and an access control and visitor management policy; and to submit certain data to the Agency of Education if the school utilizes a behavioral threat assessment team.
Your representatives and senators convene at the South Burlington Library every fourth Monday of the month. The next gathering will be April 24, 6-8 p.m.
Brian Minier, a Democrat, represents South Burlington in the Chittenden-11 House district.
