It is a very different feeling in the Legislature now. Crossover, now over, is a frenzy of activity featuring long days and even longer nights on the House floor. The purpose of crossover is to send bills out of their respective committees to be voted on by the full House and then sent over to the Senate.
In the House Committee on Human Services, we successfully sent H.94, H.171, H.190 and H.222 to the floor where representatives voted almost unanimously to send them to the Senate.
With that part of the legislative calendar over, we now enter a much calmer time.
After our first week, though, I can already see that it is the calm before the storm. In human services, we are working on bills S.56 and H.208, which both deal with early childhood care and education — very difficult and complicated issues facing Vermonters today.
In committee, we have received testimony from many interested parties. Working Vermont families need help with the availability, accessibility, equity and cost of high-quality childhood education and care. Child care providers and educators need help as well. The importance of early childhood education is widely studied and the benefits of high-quality, early childhood education for kids are well-documented, from success, career and health outcomes to a reduction of negative social outcomes like addiction and arrest.
Many committees are involved in the crafting of the bill that will hopefully become a new tool to support families and providers. Besides human services, the education and ways and means committees, as well as the House Committee on Appropriations will all work on crafting this bill. The complexities involved are daunting. I am very proud to be working with such dedicated, intelligent, hard-working people who are so passionate about helping Vermont’s families.
Other committees are working on many other important bills, including S.100 (housing), S.4 (gun control), H.66 (paid family medical leave), H.165 (universal school meals) and S.37, a bill protecting providers of women’s reproductive procedures such as abortion, and many others. The bills listed seem to be the most difficult and politically controversial.
The result of this process will be to pass bills before the end of the session to become law. To help the Legislature and the Senate, citizen involvement is very important to me and your South Burlington delegation.
I invite everyone to contact your representatives and let them know how you feel about the bills that are important to you. Your lived experience and knowledge can help us shape better bills, which, in turn, will become better laws.
I look forward to being able to report back to you all that we have accomplished this session in upcoming columns.
Noah Hyman, a Democrat, represents South Burlington in the Chittenden-8 House district.
