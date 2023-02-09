The energy in the Legislature this year is incredible with a record number of new faces. It’s exciting to have more parents, more young people and more diverse members serving this biennium.
I am excited to have been appointed to the House Committee on General and Housing. This committee considers various matters of importance to all Vermonters, including housing issues, labor relations, and all matters relating to subjects for which there is no other appropriate committee. In addition to my committee assignment, I have joined several legislative caucuses including The Working Vermonters Caucus, Climate Solutions Caucus, Women’s Caucus, Social Equity Caucus and the Older Vermonters Caucus.
The House General and Housing Committee has heard from the stakeholders in the community, in addition to reviewing the bills that are assigned to our committee.
H.66, a bill to create a statewide family and medical leave insurance program, was introduced and referred to the general and housing committee with 103 sponsors. The bill will be reviewed in our committee over the next several weeks for policy work and then referred to the House Committee on Ways and Means for further analysis of costs.
This bill is one of the highest priorities for our committee this biennium, and an issue close to my heart. I’m honored to be a part of considering this important piece of legislation as it works its way through the Statehouse.
As is customary during the first few weeks of the biennium, we heard from the leaders of the organizations and agencies that are affected by our purview and potential legislation. We heard from the executive director of the Champlain Housing Trust, the senior vice president of Real Estate Development from Evernorth, the executive director of Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, the executive director of the Vermont State Housing Authority, the interim director of the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition testified to the committee, the director of development, Downstreet Housing and Community Development, and the director of community development, Rural Edge. Additionally, we had an introduction to the leadership of the Department of Housing and Community Development. For more information on any of these agencies or their impact on South Burlington and Vermonters, please contact me.
Last week, the House gave final approval to H.145, the Budget Adjustment Act. This is an annual bill, passed midway through the fiscal year, that rebalances accounts and ensures that the state always maintains a balanced budget. This year’s adjustment also contains significant one-time investments to meet the urgent needs of Vermonters across our state. Highlights include:
• $50 million to the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board to continue creating affordable housing in communities across the state.
• $22 million to the general assistance emergency housing program, so we can continue to provide safe shelter for Vermonters experiencing homelessness — including older Vermonters, families with children, and disabled Vermonters — until June.
• A requirement that Department of Children and Families work with a broad group of stakeholders to deliver a concrete plan to the Legislature by April 15 for developing a long-term, sustainable plan for emergency housing, and that this plan be in place by the end of June.
• $9.2 million to help organic dairy farmers whose businesses are in crisis.
From here, the bill moves to the Senate before reaching the governor’s desk for signature.
Of note: The Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs and the House Committee on General and Housing will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 16, starting at 5 p.m.
The committees will hear testimony concerning the state of housing in Vermont. The hearing will be held in Room 267 of the Pavilion Building, located at 109 State St., Montpelier. Participation may be in-person or by Zoom. Anyone interested in testifying should sign up in advance of the hearing through the following online form not later than noon on Feb. 15 at legislature.vermont.gov/links/public-hearing-on-housing
If you need assistance or want to discuss your priorities or needs, please reach out anytime. I look forward to connecting with you at ekrasnow@leg.state.vt.us.
Emilie Krasnow, a Democrat from South Burlington, represents the Chittenden-9 House district.
