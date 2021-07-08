In response to recent discussion about school resource officers, my hope is this partnership will continue, if possible, for the school board, the South Burlington Police Department, students, school staff, parents of school-age students and the community at large.
I worked for the city of South Burlington as a police officer from 1976-2011. In all honesty, it took me years to gain the acceptance of the youth in the community, the various agencies I worked with, the families, the city departments and the school district. I believe that any officer motivated to work in a community has to first earn the respect of the community if they hope to have an honest partnership in facing challenging issues in the community.
During my tenure, as city leaders focused on road improvements to curb accidents, social services and courts began opening up about youth issues, and schools were looking at how they could deal with and improve understanding of youth issues.
We began to share ideas and concerns. We learned from each other; we all could be called on to help solve problems together. My training track started to involve more youth-sensitive issues, with a greater awareness of support services in our communities. Liaisons were being built and problem solving was becoming the norm.
Schools were becoming more interested in becoming stronger partners, and the school resource officer program came into being. It was a federally funded pilot program and it placed a full-time officer into South Burlington High School.
It was the first official planning and coordinating program for youth in our community directly in the schools. I think you might call it a watershed moment.
From this effort, not one but three school resource officers were eventually established in the schools, and I became the youth service manager.
Over the years the police department became accredited by the National Accreditation of Police Officers. The Youth Service Unit received honorable mention as one of the most promising and impressive youth-related police functions in the country.
It offered programs such as:
• After-school programs to curb shoplifting at local stores in the hours after students were released from classes.
• All runaways were interviewed separately upon return, and all runaways were actively searched for immediately.
• All truants were identified and causes and alternative programs were reviewed and identified.
• Neighborhood Watch programs brought the community together.
• Youth summer camp programs, such as Citizen Police Academy and Mentoring Wings, helped curb boredom and engaged kids in fun and trust-building activities.
• Restorative justice was identified as an appropriate response for youthful offenders.
We stood together, learned together and worked together. Taking any one piece of the pie out of the equation limits the understanding of the community as a whole. The school resource program is so much more than a police officer walking the halls.
School resource officers are there to earn kids’ trust and respect, not to have them fear them. Officers learn from the youth, their concerns, fears and needs, and in return the school resource officers are able to react to them in a more personal way, and kids begin to see them as a safe and trusting resource.
During my time as a school resource officer, I was able to advocate for youth as someone they viewed as an authority who could support their concerns and needs rather than someone who creates fears or concerns. Of course, this takes time. It doesn’t happen overnight.
Even today I see many former students who remember me and who have a story to tell about how I was able to change their lives for the better.
As adults we have the power to influence youth. We teach tolerance. If we cheer for the successes of our peers, we teach acceptance. If we show care and concern to the disabled, we teach empathy.
The same goes for how adults react to police officers. If we show respect and gratitude for their dedication, we teach acceptance and inclusion. Working together, we can bring about a positive narrative.
I get that the budget is a concern and that diversity brings different perspectives and concerns. I know programs end, but communication and connections to our kids’ needs must continue.
So please keep communicating. I believe it’s worth it.
Thomas A. Fraga of Winooski was formerly a South Burlington police officer and the youth service manager.
