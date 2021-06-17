As South Burlington City Manager I would like to highlight some misperceptions regarding our school resource officers and the great work they do in our schools, in reference to The Other Paper article, “School board explores committee on hiring school resource officers,” May 27, 2021.

First, school resource officers are not hired by the school district. They are police officers provided to the schools and paid for by the city through its taxpayers.

Concerns were raised by school board member Dr. Travia Childs about perceptions students of color may have of police, based upon violent force seen in cellphone and dashcam footage. The reality is these incidents, while heavily covered by the media, are rare and are a minute percentage of overall police interactions with the public.

As such, any broad-brush approach derived from the actions of a few to portray how the vast majority of police officers perform their duties is deeply unfair to our officers here in South Burlington.

Childs was quoted saying, “Students of color see (police officers) in a different light. These kids are used to seeing cops murder them — it may not be true, but that’s the perception.” It is important, therefore, that we address the perception issue Childs notes by looking at the real data and facts behind the work of our professional police officers.

In the 68 years since the beginning of the South Burlington Police Department in 1953, there has never been an officer-involved shooting in our city. Never. Our police officers average about 14,000 contacts with the public each year, and from those contacts, only a very, very small number end up in any type of complaint against an officer.

Far more often, we get emails and letters of appreciation from the public for something our officers have done for which they are grateful.

Part of the reason we have school resource officers is so that all children, no matter what their color, can see and meet and know their local police officers. By having such contact in the schools, they can see police officers in an appropriate light here in South Burlington.

The notion of removing these offers from our schools would send a message to our youth — of all colors — that there is something bad and to be feared about police officers. On the contrary, the officers serving in our schools are called school resource officers for the reason their title implies — to be a resource to children and youth who may need the type of help and advice an officer can provide.

Importantly, providing security in our schools is not the role of a school resource officer. That said, I believe that most students and a vast majority of parents take comfort in seeing that police cruiser sitting out in front of the high school knowing a trained police officer is inside if disaster strikes.

Since Columbine in 1999, there have been over 230 shootings at schools across the country. Only a few years ago, we had a shooting at an Essex school where a teacher was killed, and in South Burlington our high school was shut down for three days under credible threats against students. The realization that violence does, tragically, happen on school campuses should be part of any evaluation about the future of these officers in our schools.

Like all of us, police officers are not perfect. There are times when police officers make mistakes or use poor judgment. In those cases, they should be held accountable by those responsible for overseeing their work.

But the vast, vast, majority of police officers are outstanding professionals who deal with all of those things that the rest of us in polite society really don’t want to see or hear about.

Police officers deserve our respect, and in my view, our appreciation.

Returning to Childs quote: “These kids are used to seeing cops murder them — it may not be true, but that’s the perception.” The best way for kids to experience truth and overcome perception is to expose them to it by retaining school resource officers in our schools.

Kevin Dorn is South Burlington’s city manager.