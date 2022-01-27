I am running for the three-year seat on South Burlington City Council.
I am running to support our city as a place where all of us across the financial and cultural spectrum can thrive. I want to protect the environment while recognizing the needs for housing for the missing middle, as well as to build affordable and entry level housing.
Unfortunately, the proposed new land development regulations are overly complex and encourage more out-of-reach housing that few families can afford. After all, we’re in the middle of a housing crisis and we need to make it easier to afford housing, not harder. There is a middle ground between restrictive building regulations, environmental preservation and preserving and enhancing the quality of life for everyone.
I am running because I love South Burlington and I love our state. My roots in Vermont go back to Dummerston in 1756 so I represent some of the old and some of the new. I have an abiding love for my home state. I spent my career in business-to-business sales, getting to work with a wide variety of businesses in South Burlington and beyond. It is a wonderful place to live and raise a family, I want to enhance and pass it forward for the next generations.
I am running so that no corner of our city is left behind. We have a good start on green recreation areas with Wheeler Park, Jaycee Park, Red Rocks, Hubbard and many others. The city controls several other green parcels that should be more accessible to all.
Penny for Paths is expanding our walking and bicycling spaces, and as we continue to add trails, we need to make sure that they include the older areas. What quality of life issues do you see? Send me your ideas.
I am running to help the city grow into a bright and prosperous future. We have all seen what has happened to Vermont during the pandemic. Vermont is a refuge for people looking for a safe place for their families, where they can find decent housing and economic opportunities.
I expect this trend to grow as more people realize the quality of life that South Burlington has to offer. South Burlington doesn’t exist in a bubble and growth is inevitable. The choices we make here and now will have wide ranging consequences, not only for South Burlington but for the region.
Working with other towns and cities in our region will help build a future that is sustainable and welcoming — for our children and grandchildren as well as new arrivals. My family has lived in Vermont for over 250 years, I know that we depend on new blood to keep our state healthy and economically viable. Now is not the time to close our doors to newcomers.
I am running to keep an eye on the budget. It is essential to find a balance between supporting our police and fire departments, sewer and road maintenance while also providing for the many other things that make life here so gratifying, including a healthy working relationship with our schools, recreation opportunities, trails, the library and a dynamic offering of community events.
I am running to help make our city healthy and sustainable, with a bright future for all.
Write me with your thoughts at lindabailey4sb@gmail.com.
