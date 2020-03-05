I went to the dentist last week.
To some, that might be no big deal. “So, what,” they’d exclaim, “you want a medal for that?”
Truth is, I do want a medal for going to the dentist, or at least a pin. You see, my overwhelming fear had kept me away for years.
Even an annual teeth cleaning was looked upon as Lord Voldemort-worthy, as in a “Procedure-That-Must-Not-Be-Named.”
I won’t bore you with the trauma that caused my terror but will share that every night while flossing I’d silently pray to Saint Cuspid, my invented angel of oral hygiene, to watch over my pearly whites lest I’d have to enter the lair of a dentist.
I’d like to think I’m a rational human being, you know, when I’m not closing my eyes every time I drive by a dental office. I understand dentists are simply regular people; that there’s no reason to fear them. It’s not their fault that their chosen vocation involves stainless steel picks and drills.
That are used in people’s mouths!
If anything, these professionals need love and understanding. And, maybe a new wardrobe. Switch out that white lab coat for something more cheery. How about dressing like a superhero? I might feel better about opening wide for Wonder Woman. And, really, do dentists have to wear masks? I know they’re a necessary health protocol, but, somehow, it makes me feels like I might get mugged.
I’m not alone. Not about the mugging thing, which is my own peculiarity. I’m talking about dentophobia, the fear of dentists. I’d argue, however, that many dentophobes are actually trypanophobic, afraid of needles. But, really, who isn’t? No one said ever, “Hurray, needles! Love them! Stick it in my mouth!”
So, my tooth broke. Off to the dentist I went. It was like a blind date. The kind where you’re sick to your stomach, hope they’re not a psychopath and wished you were home on your couch.
Nevertheless, I put on my big girl panties and marched into the office, instantly realizing diapers would’ve been a smarter choice.
Figuring I’d feel more safe, I requested a woman dentist. Alas, none were available; only Dr. John, which was totally understandable as I’d not preplanned this emergency appointment with “doom.” Tears began to well and I think I said, “I need someone kind,” although it probably sounded like, “Ahhhhrghaaahah.”
The receptionist could’ve easily thought I stumbled into the wrong office and was supposed to be at the therapist next door. But, instead, she noted Dr. John was the kindest person in the building and then, oh so sympathetically, offered to get him so I could see for myself.
Thus began my appointment with Dr. John. If you’re conjuring an image of the Big Easy’s psychedelic funk music legend, let me set you straight. My Dr. John is less New Orleans and more Mayberry RFD, in the best way possible.
He is indeed kind. Not only that, he works with his mother and sister in a family practice that feels less like a tooth factory and more like an oral holistic haven.
Dr. John and his team helped me take the first step in rewriting my relationship with dentists. For that, I’m extremely grateful. It is no small thing to provide care with compassion. And to all of you, dentist lovers or not, I remind you that March 6 is National Dentist Day, a great opportunity to pay our respects to these doctors of our choppers, the ones who peer inside our mouths and, for me, maybe a little into my soul as well.
By the way, for my first foray at the dentist’s, there was no tiptoeing into the shallows of dental procedures. And, while I didn’t get a medal or a pin, I did get a crown.
Carole Vasta Folley is a Vermont award winning playwright and columnist. Contact her at carolevf.com.