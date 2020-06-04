I’m hearing the term “comfort food” more often these days. Understandably so. We all could use some comfort right now and, hey, why not food?
Merriam-Webster says comfort food is “food prepared in a traditional style having a usually nostalgic or sentimental appeal.” I disagree with these vocab-authorities and have a mind to tell Merriam AND Webster, “You’re wrongo!” However, I won’t, lest they make a stink about the word wrongo. Don’t get me started, smarty-pants Merriam-Webster! Why, pray tell, is “righto” in your bible-book-of-language and not the opposite? That, I have to say, is wrongo!
You see, I’ve polled my friends to determine what food brings them comfort. Yes, some chose “nostalgic or sentimental” foods, like those who long for their mother’s meatloaf in times of suffering. Personally, I can’t relate as my mother’s meatloaf WAS the cause of suffering in our house.
But most people, when asked to name their comfort food, confessed to fare that fell under the category “This Crap Will Kill You!” Granted, one friend lobbied for wine as her comfort food. When I proclaimed a beverage is not a food, she was unswayed, citing the grape. As we each poured another glass during our Zoom chat, I had to concur.
Yes, fast food took the lead in my unofficial survey as the comfort food of choice. It’s almost as if any food one could purchase wearing ratty sweatpants in a drive-thru had the leg up on the competition. And, while you might think the Golden Arches was the first to accelerate the acquisition of comfort food, the first drive-thru restaurant was Red’s Giant Hamburg in Missouri. It eventually closed, which must have been a big relief to Merriam-Webster! Someone should have told Red he spelled hamburger incorrectly as his sign clearly indicated an extremely large city in Germany.
So, whether it’s chicken nuggets or fries that soothes your soul, you’re not alone. And don’t blame yourself for securing such remedy. There’s voodoo magic in these fast food joints; some sort of secret hedonic ingredient piped into these vittles that insatiably ignites our sensory pleasures. No longer the devil made me do it, go ahead and blame McDonald’s. According to one source, over a quarter of American adults eat fast food daily! Apparently, a lot of us need soothing.
Others in my survey selected another version of junk food - the boxed kind that you hide in your grocery cart underneath the lettuce. I’m talking Ring Dings, Yankee Doodles and oodles of Little Debbies. Did you know the mascot for the company that makes Ring Dings is a duck named Webster? I bet Merriam feels that’s wrongo.
You would think the term comfort food had been around for centuries. I can imagine Neanderthals hankering for a wooly rhino kabab after a particularly bad day at the cave. Or, during the endless conquests of the Middle Ages, a bowl of Medieval porridge would be just what Hippocrates ordered. Admit it, the fall of the Roman Empire would make anyone want a Ring Ding or two.
But, no, the first known use of “comfort food” was in 1970. So says our geeky friends Merriam-Webster. That year also featured the first use of these illustrative labels: “control freak,” “bad hair day” and “erectile dysfunction.” Add to that the Beatles disbanding, the Invasion of Cambodia and a president named Nixon and it’s no wonder 1970 finally coined the term “comfort food.”
These days, I say whatever the food that comforts you, keep calm and eat on. Maybe throw in a walk or two. I’m sure both Merriam and Webster would agree.
Carole Vasta Folley is a Vermont award winning playwright and columnist. Contact her at carolevf.com.