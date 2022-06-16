Very early in my 10 years as a state representative, I received an email from a neighbor telling me that we had no law protecting the state’s waterways from being trashed, literally trashed with tires, cans, whatever refuse one might think of. I couldn’t believe this was true, but with help from the legislative counsel, I did my research and discovered that this was indeed the case.
The chair of House Committee on Natural Resources joined me in co-sponsoring a bill to correct this apparent oversight, and the governor presented my neighbor with the pen he used to sign the bill into law.
Again, years ago, another neighbor, riding his power-assisted bicycle, was stopped by a local police officer who asked about registration and requisite accoutrements on his bicycle. Not wanting to be a scofflaw, he went right over to the Department of Motor Vehicles office off Dorset Street to ascertain what was needed.
Ostensibly, it turned out, equipment like that is found on a Vespa-like machine. What? On a bicycle? I received an email and there followed a meet-up at which my neighbor showed me what gas-assisted and electric-assisted bicycles were. I had never heard of such things. Anyway, I went into my research mode.
Ultimately, with great assistance from legislative counsel, Local Motion and Department of Motor Vehicles safety personnel, the very first language related to power-assisted bicycles was included in that year’s miscellaneous motor vehicles bill and became law.
Then there was the constituent who also happened to be a volunteer at the Ethan Allen Homestead. Prior to his email arriving, I was totally ignorant of the fact that Vermont had no formal recognition of the vote on January 15, 1777, declaring the independence of the territory then known as the New Hampshire Grants. The vote was taken in Westminster by delegates from 28 towns in support of the military and political leadership of Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys and included adopting the name New Connecticut for the territory, changed soon thereafter to Vermont.
I had a bill drafted, ultimately resulting in the Green Mountain Boys’ battle flag being flown at the Statehouse every Jan. 15. Pre-pandemic, we even had regimental re-enactors, organized through the Ethan Allen Homestead, participating in the raising of the battle flag and then presenting the present-day colors in the House chamber. You will recognize the battle flag as the flag now used by the Vermont National Guard.
In 2018, the life of a neighbor was lost to domestic violence. Her death involved a gun. Her brother reached out. Ultimately, before the pandemic set in, he came to Montpelier where he testified before House Committee on Judiciary regarding the need for firearms to be removed in cases involving abuse.
He testified that it was too late to save his sister, but he hoped to help save the lives of others. It was a powerful statement. The 2022 session saw enactment of legislation that codified a court’s ability to order relinquishment of firearms in emergency relief from abuse orders. It now clearly states that this is an option available to judges when assessing how best to protect the safety of those seeking relief from abuse. It took time, but the process worked — finally — and that voice, early on, was important.
This year, toward the end of the 2022 session, a neighbor let me know of a Senate bill that was coming over to the House, a bill seeking to establish an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis registry. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is more commonly referred to as ALS and is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The registry, which has now been signed into law, will track the disease in Vermont and aid research into the causes of ALS.
The neighbor who gave me the heads-up had personal experience with the disease and was willing to provide testimony to House Committee on Human Services. Subsequently, a committee member asked me if this witness was a constituent. When I answered in the affirmative, he told me that the testimony had brought him to tears and cemented his support of the bill.
What is my point in writing these vignettes, which reflect only a sampling of the issues brought to my attention over the years by single constituents? A lone constituent voice has the potential to bring about change. Do not hesitate to reach out. Do not despair if positive change is not effected as quickly as would be ideal. The proverbial glass, while half empty, is still half full.
That said, do not hesitate to reach out to me with your questions and concerns: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us; 802-862-7404; 232 Patchen Road; or Duke’s on Saturday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come January and thereafter, I will heed my own advice and not hesitate to reach out to our representatives and senators serving in the Legislature.
