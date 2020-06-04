I recently entered a (virtual) conversation about protests – and the cameras that are often present. A poster suggested that if cameras were unwanted in an area where demonstration was taking place, spray paint would be a good deterrent.
Not one to bite my tongue, I felt compelled to say something. And I’m still reflecting on it.
Journalists are not the enemy. We play a vital role in documenting change. Most of us attend events in hopes of shedding light on what is going on in the world. Some are assigned. Regardless, journalism plays a vital role in social change.
We hold the keys to an informed public. We lay the facts out, empowering readers to draw conclusions and decide what needs to be done going forward.
Our hearts break when lives are unjustly taken. We mourn for the deaths we cover, the victims who didn’t deserve it.
But we signed up to be journalists, and that’s what we must do.
It’s a heavy responsibility, I know this firsthand.
Think back through American history – what images pop into your mind? The Million Man March? 9/11? The Women’s March? More recently, protests responding to the killing of our marginalized neighbors, friends and loved ones?
How did those pictures come to be?
Journalists. Who risked their own safety – willingly – to share the story. We go out into the field knowing full well we might not be welcomed. We have people tell us we’re ruining their lives. We are seen as the “bad guys.”
But we’re not.
We’re there. We’re showing the world what realities some face that others likely never will. What voices aren’t being heard. How those in power react to those who are powerless.
We take this responsibility seriously. We adhere to ethical codes. We talk about everything we do in real time.
We stand with you. We are not against you.
And by the way, when you leave your house with a phone or camera, you’re helping share the stories too. Without everyone’s efforts, changes would not happen.
As you look to the world around you, imagine if there were no photographers. If no reporters were taking notes, talking to those present. It would be a loss and it would be missed.
Please remember as you take a stand, we use our platform to do good. Let’s all do better, together.
We may be objective by trade, but we’re human first.