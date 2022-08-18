Last month, I described the Office of Legislative Counsel and its work. This is the office of attorneys and editors that draft and redraft all proposed legislation. Equally integral to doing legislative business is the Joint Fiscal Office. While legislative counsel focuses on the words, joint fiscal focuses on the money.
The Joint Fiscal Office was created by statute in 1973. Its fundamental purpose is to provide non-partisan financial analyses to specific legislative committees. These analyses include information on revenues, expenditures and budgeting.
The eight committees supported by these services are the House and Senate committees on appropriations and transportation, the House committees on ways and means and corrections and institutions, and the Senate committees on finance and institutions. Fiscal office staff also provides fiscal analyses to legislators in areas such as health care, education finance and public pensions. Further, staffers write documents called fiscal notes, which outline in detail the financial impact of a bill if enacted.
There are 15 members of Joint Fiscal Office. Some provide overall fiscal and budget expertise. Others specialize in Medicaid, energy and technology, health care reform or education finance. One specializes in taxes: personal income, corporate income, sales and use, meals and rooms and other non-property or non-transportation taxes. This person also monitors state economic development programs, including the tax Increment financing tool, one of which has facilitated the development of South Burlington’s City Center.
Another staff member focuses on creating and maintaining the software needed by the office for its analyses and in the development of the state budget. Yet another is responsible for the development and publication of the annual Vermont Fiscal Facts Booklet, among a lengthy list of other responsibilities.
To put it bluntly, without the expertise provided by both legislative counsel and joint fiscal, the 180 members of the Legislature would be up the proverbial creek without a paddle.
As just one example of the work produced by legislative counsel and joint fiscal, let’s look at the pension bill, S.286, also called Act 114. I invite you to visit the legislative website at legislature.vermont.gov. In the bill finder on the home page, enter S.286 or Act 114. Both take you to all 80 pages of the pension bill. This language represents the agreement reached by the task force which worked for months to sort out the thorny problems of the pension systems for retired state employees and retired teachers. Those 80 pages of statutory language were created by legislative counsel.
Now go back to the legislative home page, and click on Joint Fiscal Office, then publications, and then fiscal notes. Voila, you have before you, at the top of the list, the fiscal note for the pension bill. Click on the link to peruse the 13 pages of description of the fiscal impacts of the bill as enacted. You will see at the end that Joint Fiscal Office analysts include links to additional resources to provide the most complete picture possible.
Some people have asked me how fiscal matters are handled when the Legislature is not in session. This gets into a very special committee, the Joint Fiscal Committee. The committee meets throughout the year, both during and off session, and carries on a continuing review of the fiscal operations of the state, including revenues, expenditures, and budgeting. Among other responsibilities, the committee also hires the chief fiscal officer in the Joint Fiscal Office and prioritizes its work.
The Joint Fiscal Committee is composed of 10 legislators: the chairs of the House committees on appropriations and ways and means, the chairs of the Senate committees on appropriations and finance, two members of the House, not of the same political party, appointed by the Speaker of the House, and two members of the Senate, not of the same political party, appointed by the Senate Committee on Committees.
Just one example of the Joint Fiscal Committee’s responsibility off session is found in the fiscal year 2023 state budget. Eleven million is appropriated from the general fund to the Department of Public Safety for regional dispatch funding. A portion, $6.5 million, is designated for grants to regional dispatch facilities upon approval by the committee. The remaining $4.5 million is held in reserve until approval to expend those dollars is granted by the Legislature in the new biennium beginning January 2023. The requirements for such approval are delineated in section E209.1 of the budget.
Please do not hesitate to reach out to me with your questions and concerns: mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us; 802-862-7404; 232 Patchen Road; or Duke’s on Saturday mornings from 9:30-10:30 a.m. (If you are curious or need assistance finding E.209.1 in the budget, let me know. I love to talk budget!)
