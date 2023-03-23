Vermont Democrats and Progressives are obsessed with the implementation of the Global Warming Solutions Act they passed four years ago.
Since Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the Clean Heat Standard Bill during the last legislative session, the majority’s obsession in passing the act has increased. Back in Montpelier this year and in veto-proof control, the Democrats and Progressives have decided to give the failed bill a new name and find a way to put what appears to be a tax and mandates on the backs of fuel suppliers.
This year, legislators changed the name of the vetoed Clean Heat Standard to the Affordable Heat Act to make it more palatable, hoping Vermonters will accept it because it impacts the fuel suppliers rather than the consumers — wink, wink.
The bill would force fossil fuel dealers to purchase clean heat credits, the cost of which will be passed on to their customers, thereby raising the cost to heat our homes. Those other companies selling non-carbon-fuel-based clean energy heating products will receive the money from the purchased clean heat credits.
This means those businesses much favored by the Democrats and Progressives — such as businesses that install electric heat pumps, winterize homes, sell solar panels, invest in wind generation, electric vehicles — will be on the receiving end of money from the purchase of the clean heat credits.
This all sounds confusing to most people, and it’s meant to. The bottom line is this is merely a thinly veiled tax on fuel consumers.
Why are legislators so obsessed with forcing people off carbon-based fuels to electricity or wood? The answer, they say, is obvious. We must reduce our carbon footprint to save our planet.
This is nice but no matter how much they tax Vermonters and mandate changes, Vermont will have no impact on the total global carbon load.
Here are some facts. Vermont ranks 51st in the nation in carbon emissions, producing little more than five tons of carbon per year. A recent study by the Research Institute for Humanity and Nature stated India produces 2.46 billion metric tons of carbon a year or 6.8 percent of the total global emissions. According to the Institute for Energy, China’s carbon emissions in 2021 were expected to increase by 4 percent to 11.1 billion metric tons and that is expected to increase to 36.4 billion tons as China continues investing in coal-fired power plants.
Sen. Chris Bray, in an interview, stated reducing Vermont emissions is straightforward physics. The top three emissions generators are transportation at 40 percent, heating at around 34 percent, and agriculture at about 16 percent.
Why can’t Sen. Bray understand the straightforward physics that just two countries alone, with emissions totaling more than 13 billion tons per year now and up to 37 billion tons per year in just a couple of years, will instantly erase whatever reduction Vermont achieves? Still, he will vote to fiscally squeeze more from Vermonters who own gasoline-powered cars and trucks, or who heat their homes, cook or plow fields for hay or and grow food with carbon-based fuels?
There is no way Vermont on our own will save our planet or reduce the global carbon load, period. All the convoluted pieces of legislation will accomplish is inflicting an even higher level of unaffordability to live here in Vermont.
Vermonters by heart are environmentalists and readily admit the climate is changing and thousands are currently trying to do the right thing at a pace they can afford. We honestly get the problem and are moving in the right direction and don’t need politicians to socially manipulate us through taxation, mandates and product banning.
We don’t need to be forced to move to urban settings or change how we get to work, how we heat our homes, what appliances we use or even what kind of lawn mowers, chainsaws and snowblowers we must purchase because they will ban the use of small gas engine tools along with a ban on gas and diesel automobiles.
So why this constant and relentless push to pass the Affordable Heat Act and more types of extreme legislation? It’s really not about saving our planet because it’s obvious Vermont will have no impact on reducing global carbon loading even if we achieve zero emissions.
Here’s what I think this is all really about. There are over 25 special interest groups coordinating in Vermont, working to pass all kinds of legislation banning, mandating or heavily taxing carbon-based fuels just to achieve their political agendas.
Vermont is politically an easy target and quite easily manipulated by the onslaught of special interest groups and money. These groups and lobbyists practically live in the Statehouse during a legislative session. Off season, they recruit and train other activists in Vermont to run for local and state political positions. Once they have found their candidate, they heavily fund and support getting them elected to help fulfill their agendas.
Passing their legislation assures more power for these groups by having more people contribute to their lobbying organizations. The reason to immediately pass expensive, radical environmental bills and put the financial squeeze on low- and middle-income working Vermonters comes down to this: follow the money, follow the money, follow the money.
John LaBarge lives in Grand Isle. He is a former representative of Grand Isle County in the Vermont House.
