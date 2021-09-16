Like the Vermont Department of Libraries, about which I wrote last month, the Department of Public Safety is within my portfolio of state budget responsibilities. Unlike the department of libraries, public safety is very large.
There are four principal divisions: state police, emergency management, fire safety and the forensic lab, plus two support services divisions: Vermont Crime Information Center and radio technology.
Along with the department of health, it was public safety that was front and center, 24/7, throughout our pandemic-driven state of emergency.
I encourage you to visit the department website. There are quick link connectors to systems such as VT-Alert, Amber Alert, Blue Alert, a tip line and 2-1-1.
That last one alone provides links for support with food assistance, emergency housing, help after storm damage or emotional support and a listening ear in difficult times. It includes over 1,000 agencies that provide over 10,000 services across over 3,000 programs.
Critically important, the department website is structured to be accessible and understandable, and it facilitates finding ever more finite detail about each division as you investigate the different links. You can even track the Twitter and Facebook posts of each division.
The transparency underscores the expectation of and the commitment to accountability. The work of this department is, after all, the safety of the public. Its work includes detection and prevention of crime, search for lost and missing persons, assistance in cases of statewide interest or local emergencies and disasters.
Here is just a mini snapshot of each division, to perhaps entice you to investigate further.
• Vermont State Police is the primary law enforcement agency, providing 24/7 coverage to 212 of Vermont’s 257 communities. That is the equivalent of 90 percent of Vermont’s land mass and 50 percent of Vermont’s population.
Concerned about impartial policing and community affairs? You will find that the state police, since 2009, have had a focus on building trust with marginalized communities, diversifying the division workforce and improving cultural awareness within the division. These efforts are currently co-directed by an officer and a civilian, Capt. Julie Scribner and Dr. Etan Nasreddin-Longo, respectively.
The page even includes links to Vermont Legal Aid and the Vermont Human Rights Commission as community resources. You can make a complaint or register a compliment, look at traffic stop data or unsolved cases, and more.
• Emergency management offers, at no charge, emergency training for community officials, emergency responders and those wishing to become emergency responders. Visit the training calendar as well as Vermont’s Integrated Preparedness Plan. The division also helps to connect communities with funding sources to better prepare for, respond to, or recover from disasters. Find, for instance, hazard mitigation grant opportunities.
Want to prepare your family or your home for hazardous weather or disasters yet to occur? See the website for preparedness information, which ranges from power outages to floods to difficult driving conditions. There are even workbooks available upon request: the Vermont Family Emergency Preparedness Workbook and the Vermont Business Preparedness Workbook, as examples.
• Fire safety’s mission is “to protect the public and fire service through coordinated efforts in code enforcement, fire service training, public education, hazardous materials response, fire investigation and urban search and rescue.”
Need information on licensing or certification for plumbing, electrical work, chimney sweeping or any other of the trades? Want to check on permit requirements for exhaust hoods, fire alarms, sprinklers or other such building or construction requirements? Check out the Department of Public Safety website.
Want to find out what urban search and rescue is all about, in a state as rural as Vermont? Check out the emergency response page and discover what that 90-person team is trained to do.
• The state forensic lab is the sole forensic lab in the state. It provides services to the entire criminal justice system — local and state police, game wardens, states attorney investigators and public defenders all bring evidence to the lab for examination. What kind of evidence, you may wonder? See programs for information on DNA, drug analysis, fingerprint analysis, firearms and toolmarks, photography, serology, toxicology and trace evidence.
If you are history buff, check out the history as well as staff information. It’s pretty interesting.
I leave it to you to make your initial connection with the Crime Information Center. Just click on the links on the public safety homepage.
Also on the home page, and of particular import, is a link titled public safety modernization. The department is seeking public and stakeholder feedback to shape and refine the state’s continuing work to modernize policing across Vermont. Consider being part of this work.
Any questions or concerns? Reach out at mtownsend@leg.state.vt.us; 802-862-7404; 232 Patchen Road; or Duke’s on Saturday mornings from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
