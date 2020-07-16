I have noticed how there are fewer insects splattered on my windshield in summer and wondered why I don’t hear as many songbirds. In the United States, scientists found the population of monarch butterflies fell by 90% in the last 20 years; the rusty-patched bumblebee, which once lived in 28 states, dropped by 87% over the same period. It was last observed in Vermont in 1999. A German study found that the overall abundance of flying insects in German nature reserves decreased by 75% in just 27 years.
Ornithologists found that birds that rely on insects for food were in trouble: eight in 10 partridges gone from French farmlands. Half of all farmland birds in Europe disappeared in just three decades. At first, many scientists assumed the familiar culprit was habitat loss, but then they wondered if the birds might simply be starving. The Green Mountains are not immune for what’s being called, the “Insect Apocalypse.”
Lately, I have noticed fewer bumblebees in my garden. They like it when the grass gets a little shaggy and the white clover blooms, not to mention the plants added to entice bees into the garden. Bumble bees don’t necessarily have natural preferences but will decide based on the quantity or quality of the nectar or pollen available, and how easily they can be accessed.
Other factors driving bumble bee flower use include the length of their tongue, flower symmetry and color preference. Long-tongued bumblebees are attracted to flowers with hidden nectar spurs, such as larkspur, monkshood, thick stem asters, monarda, columbine and snapdragons.
While honeybees can sometimes be a bit aggressive, native bees tend to be gentle and a bit shy. Marijuana crops are helpful to bee populations in that they don’t require one of the main farming practices that is a threat to bees today: insecticides.
We can deal with bee loses by growing pollinator plants in our home gardens. Native pollinator plants tend to grow vigorously without requiring much fussing. They generally take climatic extremes in stride. Most are major attractions for butterflies, birds, bees and other pollinators because they provide food and/or shelter for these beneficial garden visitors.
We have passed National Pollinator Week on June 22-28. I think for many of us, every week is pollinator week in our gardens. Over the past decade, it feels like awareness of pollinators, their role in our gardens, their impact on the world, and the challenges they face has gone from a niche subject to a widespread acknowledgment that care needs to be taken to support our pollinator communities.
I’ve been an organic gardener for 35 years and for the past three years, at the Tommy Thompson Community Garden in the Intervale, I’ve been growing pollinators including New England asters, butterfly bush, poppies, phlox, coneflowers and bee balm, an old-fashioned perennial that attracts pollinators. Milkweed, which invites Monarch butterflies, has been spreading like crazy throughout my garden.
So why not grow a pollinator garden? Every little bit helps the bees and insects and us.
Ron Krupp is the author of “The Woodchuck’s Guide to Gardening” and “The Woodchuck Returns to Gardening.” He is currently working on his third Vermont garden book, “The Woodchuck’s Guide to Landscape Plants and Ornamentals.” Email him at woodchuck37@hotmail.com.
