As we slide into the winter months, I have a greater appreciation for South Burlington’s many colorful parks and natural areas. While there is much to see and do outside South Burlington, there is also plenty of activity happening inside city hall.
The board of civil authority is preparing for the General Election on Nov. 8. Registered voters should have received a ballot in the mail that they can send back or drop off at city hall. If voting in person, remember to bring the ballot that was mailed to you. If you lost or never received it, you can get a new one out at the polls but will also have to fill out a lost ballot affidavit. Remember, your polling place may have changed due to redistricting. You can find more information about where and how to vote at southburlingtonvt.gov.
The team at city hall is learning more about what South Burlington residents think of the proposed east-west bridge project. South Burlington received a $9.7 million federal grant earlier this year to build a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 89.
This will increase transportation options and encourage walkable, sustainable downtown development.
The city council is also listening to its volunteer committees to learn how to best spend federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The city received a total of $5.6 million in federal economic relief funding to support struggling families and businesses and maintain public services. While about half of that amount has been spent on public safety, affordable housing development and returning the city’s workforce, the city has another $3 million available to invest.
After a long wait, South Burlington will soon open a dog park at Veterans Memorial Park. While construction began in early fall, some additional changes were required to ensure the park is safe and accessible for dogs and their humans.
Thanks to the great work of Betty Milizia and the Common Area for Dogs Committee, this park will be expanded beyond the existing footprint.
Looking ahead to town meeting day 2023, South Burlington residents will be asked to approve a municipal and school budget, both of which are now under development.
There will also be a bond vote in March to support city center development and upgrades to the Bartlett Bay stormwater treatment system.
There will be two open seats on the city council if you or someone you know would like to serve.
If you have any questions or comments, reach me at mcota@southburlingtonvt.gov or (802) 222-0817.
