The photograph of two women on the dais sent a powerful message to all who were watching: women’s place is on the dais.
Pres. Joe Biden acknowledged the historic moment himself, when he stepped up to the podium to give his first address to a joint session of Congress.
For the first time two women stood right behind the president, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice Pres. Kamala Harris in her white suit and thin gold necklace.
After years of watching the State of the Union address, I had gotten used to two men standing there, sometimes dour, sometimes smiling, and sometimes clapping, not necessarily in unison.
It was impossible not to look at the two women as they took their places, places they had earned.
There they sat: Harris and Pelosi, seated comfortably in the same spots where men had always sat. Nobody shouted “revolution,” but revolution is what we saw.
For the first five or ten minutes, I was reduced to staring — even gawking. Then I got used to the threesome — Kamala, Nancy and Joe.
Perfectly natural, I said to myself. Why not?
The old photograph of two men behind the president had been crumpled, tossed out, at least for now. The Congress was no longer an exclusive boys’ club. Women had gained membership. Not only had the sign “Girls Keep Out” been torn down years ago, today women are not only present, they are leaders.
The transformation of the Congress from male leadership to shared leadership between women and men does not only look different from the past, the results will be different.
Women now have a clear voice. And their voices are being heard. This Congress, encouraged by President Biden’s agenda, is paying attention to so-called “women’s issues.” Today, these same issues are bread and butter economic issues.
Women have for years pressed for paid family leave, childcare and equal pay without meaningful results. The key to middle class life for many families depends on access to these family support initiatives.
The two women sitting at the dais during the president’s address reflect a new kind of power. They are not likely to take “No” for an answer.
Former Gov. Madeleine M. Kunin, who lives in Shelburne, is the author of Coming of Age, My Journey to the Eighties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.