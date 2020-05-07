The current state of affairs has me feeling low. And worried. Feelings I want to kick to the curb.
After all, what do I have to complain about? I have shelter, sustenance and, if I dig around a little bit, I might find a smattering of hope.
I’d bet my homemade face mask that fear is causing my worry. You know, those anxieties that do showy cartwheels so I don’t notice the inherent vulnerability of life hiding underneath.
The reality is we’re all vulnerable, whether in a pandemic or not, because tomorrow is never guaranteed. Today is all we know for sure, and even that is a minute-by-minute gift. For me, this awareness has recently become less “power of now” and more “power of ow” — the heartache of knowing there are no guarantees.
And, in the grips of a worldwide crisis? That ache is unavoidable.
By now, you’re thinking, “Aren’t you a humor columnist?” Trust me, I’m trying to find the funny. No doubt, watching certain family members grapple with the technology to join video chats confirms there is humor to be found.
I also was endeavoring to be positive by using the words “a new normal.” That is, until I realized it sounded like a political talking point. I recognize we all could use something to look forward to, call it a “new normal” or not. But, maybe we’d be better served to first have some of these feelings this pandemic has caused.
Granted, hurdling over vulnerability used to be my Olympic sport. I thought, “Who needs those uncomfortable feelings anyway!” The answer? We all do.
Turns out that no one can really escape their feelings. They come out somewhere. Trust me.
The choice is whether we have our feelings deliberately along the way or stockpile them like TNT until they explode. The latter being like shaking the hell out of a can of soda before trying to take a drink. It bursts out, spraying all over you and, yes, whoever’s nearby. Not only does it make your surroundings sticky, there’s nothing left, so you never actually quench your thirst.
Thus, acknowledging our feelings of vulnerability as they arise is actually the more effective (and drier) way to relief.
Of course, you could be like me and have your storage shed of repressed feelings burst out embarrassingly while you’re watching the new “Star Trek” series. I’m not a Trekkie, but I am in love with Jean- Luc Picard, a wise soul with ideals of humanity and social justice.
In the series, Picard is searching for a young woman named Soji who he wants to save. In this episode, Soji’s locked in a room with poison gas. Just seconds before succumbing, she discovers her superpowers and rips open the floor, falling to freedom right in front of Picard. Cue the tears and gut-wrenching sobs. Don’t try to tell me, “It’s just a TV show”; my can was shook. Out poured an accumulation of fear, sadness and powerlessness from weeks of watching the news.
Since then, I’ve made a commitment to tend to my vulnerability more often. It means I might feel sad a little every day, but it also means I’m not hoarding my fear and this seems to daily calm the beasts of my worries.
I’m beginning to see that for now, and the nearly unimaginable post-pandemic days ahead, we’ll all need this access to vulnerability. It’s where our humanity resides. With it comes open hearts, which can open minds.
I can almost hear Picard’s resolute “Engage,” and foresee the true possibility of “a new normal.” One where we can all boldly go where no one has gone before.
Carole Vasta Folley is a Vermont award winning playwright and columnist. Contact her at carolevf.com.