First and foremost, I would like to thank all the residents of South Burlington and Williston for electing Martin LaLonde, Brian Minier, Emile Krasnow, Kate Nugent and myself. It is an honor to serve you all. Working with the Legislature is a privilege.
From the moment of the inauguration several themes were present on the House floor, in committee, in the hallways and cafeteria. One of those themes is how much many Vermonters are struggling, whether with child care, housing, finding employees, taxes or education. This legislative session will be unique, for both South Burlington and the rest of Vermont, as we emerge from a global pandemic. We are in a time of high inflation, workforce shortages and fear of what the future holds as climate change, recession or war looms on the horizon.
I have been appointed to the House Committee on Human Services for which I am very thankful to have an opportunity to help so many in our state. In these first weeks the committee received a presentation with testimony from RAND Corporation in which we talked about how to provide high-quality early education and how to pay for it. It was estimated to cost between $179 million to $279 million for education and increases in salary, wages and benefits to teachers and staff, The RAND study also estimated that if we do implement these changes, between 612 and 2,800 people will reenter the workforce, which could alleviate one of our largest obstacles.
Estimates ranged from $58 million to $218 million in increased gross state product and the addition of $18 million in tax revenue. Please bear in mind this is not proposed legislation. We could anticipate a bill in the next couple months. The study itself and a live recording of the committee’s work is on the legislative website if anyone would like more in-depth details.
When I met with Alzheimer’s Association, I learned that the number of people older than 65 with Alzheimer’s will increase 30 percent by 2025. We also heard from the Vermont Foodbank. I was disheartened to learn that two of every five Vermonters are currently food insecure since the beginning of the pandemic. Unfortunately, this is forecasted to continue for a long time to come.
The foodbank has requested $3 million in funding for the 2024 budget to increase its purchasing and distribution efforts to alleviate the pain food insecurity is causing.
Last Wednesday the human services committee visited Jenna’s Promise in Johnson. Jenna’s provides what is called a whole-life approach to substance use. They provide sober housing, treatment services and innovative work programs that provide and teach job skills. This creative community received a small appropriation in this year’s budget. It was truly inspiring to see the work they do and to witness firsthand the success of this appropriation.
We also participated in Homelessness Awareness Day where I learned about the massive issues less fortunate Vermonters deal with. This community needs much more funding to be able to remain in safer places. The housing issues facing Vermont most acutely affects this group of people and we need to do more to help.
There are several important bills that will be out soon. Early childhood education, paid family leave, Act 250, and so much more.
With so much happening in the Legislature and the speed with which bills come out, I cannot be aware of every bill. Please reach out if any of these or future bills concern you, or if you have any expertise that would be helpful to your citizen legislature.
Noah Hyman (D) represents the Chittenden-8 House District.
