Instead of using this post-election moment as an opportunity to pivot and focus on addressing the climate crisis, protecting our remaining natural areas, controlling sprawl and using smart growth as a guide to building mixed housing in the core of the city, the South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee continues to follow its own path and misguided resolutions driven by developers, real estate agents and lending institutions.
Even after the most recent city council election results, key leadership members on the committee are still falsely claiming that rich people are only interested in protecting their views. Worse, they are supporting those who wish to take advantage of the new land development regulations to build clusters of unaffordable single-family homes miles from our city core.
Why does the committee continue down this road? Does its leadership refuse to accept the science and the catastrophic, code red events coming our way within the next 20 years? Surely, affordable housing committee members must understand the principles of smart growth, which call for the creation of compact village and urban centers, mixed housing near public transportation, schools, stores and other municipal amenities, separated by rural countryside, protecting important environmental features, including natural features, water quality, wildlife and scenic views.
The affordable housing committee should not be encouraging developers to use the land regulations as an excuse to build the wrong type of housing in the wrong locations. This behavior is not only in direct opposition to the principles of smart growth, but it encourages the destruction of our environment, and it is in conflict with the current language and vision for housing development found in the city’s comprehensive plan.
Why are members of the committee unable to see the logical connections between smart growth and the climate crisis? Why do they not show some courageous leadership and follow the South Burlington comprehensive plan? Why does it believe in such outdated and environmentally harmful practices and continue to operate so differently from other affordable housing associations in nearby towns and villages?
Maybe if the committee was not an arm of the development, real estate and lending institution organizations we would not have to ask these questions. There is easy money to be made by developing in open meadows and woodland forests. Take a quick look at other Chittenden County and Vermont affordable housing organizations and you will be hard pressed to find one that promotes housing developments in fields and forests miles from a city or village core area. Creative infill projects and cluster developments within village and city core areas are the standard statewide.
The South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee should be promoting the construction of apartments, affordable condominiums, duplexes and smaller homes in our new city-core area where those on a limited income could afford to live. The committee should stop talking about homes built decades ago in open spaces: Butler Farms, South Village, Cider Mill and Vermont National are a thing of the past. We can’t undo them now, but we must never build like that again.
We are in a code red climate crisis. Fortunately, we have smart growth guidance reflected in South Burlington’s comprehensive plan. There are no more excuses for the city’s affordable housing committee to justify business as usual. It’s time for it to change the narrative and vision to reflect the will of the voters and the clear guidance given to us from smart growth development.
Most of all it’s time for the committee to recognize the harm it will do if it does not address our climate crisis and misuse the land development regulations as an excuse to build as we did just 20 years ago.
If the committee cannot make that shift, then maybe it’s time for city council to intervene and it back on a track that reflects the will of the voters, the urgency of the climate crisis and the need for smart growth housing development.
John Bossange is a resident of South Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.