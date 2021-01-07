The ship of the city is getting a new captain this summer, and a new crew member.
Before thinking about comparisons to historic voyages, let’s immediately say that this ship is not the Bounty, nor is it Shackleton’s Endurance, nor the whaling ship Essex.
It is our ship of South Burlington and our captain Kevin Dorn is departing this summer and so is Tom Hubbard, the lead engineer in the financial engine room.
When a ship’s captain leaves, the replacement process is important because you need to find a new captain with four leadership qualities: understanding, responsibility, innovation, and adaptability.
First, a leader must understand their ship and how it works.
They have to be responsible, fair and honest to the people in their crew and to their passengers, the residents. They have to be willing to innovate and look for ways to improve. And they have to be ready to adapt to changes that arise that are beyond their control.
Our new captain will be very busy. Every voyage is a planned trip. You take on provisions and crew and head out to achieve a goal. With that goal you need a good map of how to get there and get back.
Our city comprehensive plan is our guide and our land development regulations are the compass to follow. The taxpayers are the paying passengers; they put their trust and taxes into the ship to ensure that they reach their destination safely.
But our metaphor seems to fall apart when we see that we aren’t really going anywhere at all. We are sailing only through time watching the patchwork of our city’s land change slowly before our eyes as open spaces are converted into homes and older buildings are reclaimed and reshaped.
The conflict being set up here is the need for housing versus the need to maintain natural spaces.
In a worst-case scenario, we build on all forest blocks and meadows and leave nothing for nature. In the opposite extreme, we allow no building in natural areas and leave homeowners wanting.
Effects on housing ripples back through the chain of incomes and makes it harder to place people in affordable housing. The unfortunate intersection of this is needed growth with which to offset increasing employee costs of city personnel. The taxpayers do not like increasing tax rates, so growth helps fund the difference. This is where we need our navigators, the planning commission, to help us find the right course and compromises to develop smart growth design techniques that maximize density appropriately and leave forest blocks as unbroken as possible.
Our new captain will also have to keep chasing the TIF district and ensure that City Center comes to full fruition.
And there is the ongoing discussions with the airport for noise mitigation money for homes inside the 65 dB contour.
And there is the work of keeping the police department and its leadership on track to train officers continuously about racial bias so that all people are treated fairly and equally.
We want to avoid the kinds of incidents in Burlington that spawned months of protest; our police department understands that message clearly.
We want to expand the use of Howard Center councilors on police calls (the Community Collaborative) so that the right service is delivered with the best outcome. And there is unfinished work for the municipal district that would centralize police and fire dispatching to create a more efficient process with shorter communication delays in emergency situations.
Kevin and Tom have done a tremendous job for the city in their careers and we are grateful for that.
These are hard shoes to fill but I look forward to our new captain and have high hopes for as many accomplishments in the years to come as we have created here in the recent past.
