Early last month, members of the South Burlington Land Trust became aware of two housing bills — one in the Senate (S.100) and one in the House (H.68). Both have a lot of support among legislators in Montpelier. As currently written, these bills could prompt dense housing to be built over the rural lands that South Burlington had long ago identified as natural resource protection areas.
Both bills’ statewide rezoning provisions threaten to override or negate many of the environmental protections the city has enacted for these open lands.
The land trust board of directors expressed these concerns to our legislators and members of Senate and House committees, and we testified in person before the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs. (Read the full text of our testimony at sblt.org.)
Unfortunately, this committee did not alter the bills as we had requested.
Normally, the South Burlington Land Trust does not engage in housing matters. However, since our mission is focused on protecting the natural environment and addressing the climate crisis, and these bills impact both, we expressed objections to one of the provisions in the bill explaining how it would cause environmental harm and worsen the climate crisis.
Purportedly, the intent of the bills is to direct housing into the downtown areas of cities and towns and away from the rural lands. We agree with this effort. However, these housing bills do just the opposite for some municipalities.
The problem provision in both bills is that it mandates housing, based not on location but rather based on areas served by municipal water and sewer. For some towns, including South Burlington, this will have environmentally disastrous impacts on lands we zoned to protect natural ecosystems from destruction and residents from flooding and heat islands. Paradoxically, for some towns it will do nothing to direct housing into downtown centers.
Decades ago, South Burlington ran water and sewer lines into rural areas. Because the housing bills use municipal water and sewer as the criteria for dense housing, this bill could destroy hundreds of acres of open and forested land that the city zoned in 2006 as natural resource protection areas. State-mandated rezoning of this land will eliminate meadows and forested lands, destroy or disrupt wildlife habitats and bird nesting areas and worsen suburban sprawl, which the city sought to correct through new rules requiring density along main transit areas.
New environmental protections were enacted last year after a three-year interim zoning period. The city commissioned multiple studies by city committees, hired independent expert consultants, invited robust public engagement and conducted hundreds of meetings. This process identified the areas of land in South Burlington that contain valuable natural resources, and which should be protected. The new regulations restrict or limit housing on some of the identified open land areas.
But this is not to say that South Burlington stopped building housing. Just the opposite. Over the past years, the city added thousands of new housing units, a significant percentage of which are affordable. South Burlington now has over 1,000 perpetually affordable housing units.
Over 1,400 more housing units are in the pipeline to be built. Our city has acted to ensure the well-being of current and future residents both in providing housing, and by protecting the natural world from which everyone benefits.
There is another, and perhaps more damaging aspect of the housing bills. They will hinder Vermont’s chances of reaching climate goals and reducing greenhouse gases. Building housing over rural lands destroys its ability to absorb and retain the carbon and other gases we produce. Our natural environment is essential to mitigating climate impacts and preventing further climate disasters. Environmental destruction worldwide, including in Vermont, is a key factor in the climate crisis. Preserving nature is our only hope of meeting Vermont’s climate goals, and more important, to ensure future generations can withstand and survive the climate crisis.
We urged the Senate committee to remove municipal water and sewer as the criteria for where housing belongs. We suggested that location should be the determining factor, not municipal water and sewer.
Housing should be in downtown areas and along public transit lines, not over rural lands. Unfortunately, our request was rebuffed, and the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing, and General Affairs voted to approve the bill, and then passed it to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy for further review.
We have another chance to convince legislators of the environmental and climate harms this bill will cause.
We really could use your help. If you value nature and recognize the benefits we all get from natural resource lands, communicate this to the Senate Committee at jnewman@leg.state.vt.us. Urge them to remove municipal water and sewer as the criteria for where housing is directed. Dense housing developments do not belong on lands containing natural resources that protect fragile ecosystems. Given the climate crisis we are facing, this type of legislation is environmentally irresponsible. Can we count on you to be a voice for the environment?
Rosanne Greco is a on the board of directors of the South Burlington Land Trust.
