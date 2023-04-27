We are closing in on the final weeks of the 2023 legislative session. The Legislature currently has a target end date of May 12 for adjournment as bills make their way through the different committees and floor votes before heading to the governor for his signature.
If you’ve watched “Schoolhouse Rock,” you know that the governor has the power to veto any legislation that comes to his desk. If that happens this year, the Legislature will need to reconvene for a special session in June. (Information on legislation that is currently in committees or on the floor for a vote can found at legislature.vermont.gov.)
I am proud of the work that we have done in the Statehouse this year, particularly around housing and child care. My committee, (general and housing) has worked hard this session on several important housing-related legislative initiatives. S.100 originated in the Senate but upon passage was referred to our committee. S.100 would propose to increase the supply of affordable housing in the state, promote homeownership and broaden housing opportunities for Vermonters. Our committee made recommendations to the bill and supported it 8-4. The bill is now being reviewed by the House Committee on Environment and Energy due to sections of the legislation impacting Act 250 provisions and zoning. Housing is an important issue for so many folks in our community.
I helped organize a special legislative forum on April 3 related to housing with South Burlington legislators and community members for a discussion at South Burlington City Hall and am grateful to those who participated as we work to create a more just society. We are part of the communities in which we work and live, and together we create belonging and connection. Thank you for showing up for our community.
I was honored to be the committee reporter for H.213 this month. This bill would create a study committee to look at the current landscape of mobile homes and mobile home parks in Vermont. The committee would review how mobile homes fit in with Vermont’s housing portfolio and will examine current legislation that oversees how mobile homes are treated in terms of property. As we look to solve the housing crisis in Vermont for low-income families, this study will be an important part of examining current mobile home parks and will recommend any changes needed for legislation. Now that this bill has passed the House, I will be testifying on the bill for our committee in the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs.
As the weeks wind down, we expect several important pieces of legislation to come to the House for votes. S.56 is an act relating to child care and early childhood education. This bill would examine child care reimbursements and would create an implementation committee to look at pre-kindergarten in Vermont. That bill is currently being reviewed by the House Committee on Education. Every day that we do not make affordable child care available to every Vermont family who needs it, we are leaving kids and parents behind. I am glad that this is one of the top priorities of the Legislature this year.
Action on climate change mitigation is also one of the top priorities, not just of the Legislature this biennium, but also one of mine. I believe that through policies focused on equity, we have an opportunity to improve Vermonters’ health, safety and quality of life while saving working Vermonters’ money. We will be helping everyone in this state while doing our part in the global challenge of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero.
I had the opportunity to meet with the Sunrise Chittenden high school students from South Burlington. These students know that Vermont can lead the way to create a vision for our country that protects the planet. Historically, movements for change have had young people at the forefront and the climate movement is no exception. Our youth want a planet that they can grow up in that is healthy and habitable. I am grateful that this group took the time to connect with me over this issue and I am honored to bring their voices to Montpelier.
With that in mind, I wanted to remind everyone that Green Up Day is Saturday, May 6. You can pick up Green Up bags at the city clerk’s office, 180 Market St., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Bags can be dropped on May 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 577 Dorset St. (School district office and the only city hall)
Recreation and Library staff will be on site to support the May 6 drop-off event.
Finally, I want to thank all who have taken the time to meet, call and email me with your thoughts and questions on the bills pending in the Statehouse. I have had the pleasure of having constituents come to visit me for a tour of the building. If you’d like to visit and see democracy in action, please let me know,
Reach out anytime with ideas, questions and concerns ekrasnow@leg.state.vt.us.
Emilie Krasnow, a Democrat from South Burlington, serves the Chittenden-9 House district.
