By the time you read this, the 2023 session will likely have adjourned. In my last session editorial, I will try to touch on a few topics of interest and importance, including S.5 and the beginning of an impeachment process for two county-level elected officials in Franklin County that my committee will be starting to address. As always, please reach out with questions and concerns.
Senate Bill 5 arrived in the House in March. Even before it arrived, misinformation was being promoted on radio and social media, as well as other venues. I will share what I understand about the bill’s impact, including the information provided by the many witnesses who provided testimony, as well as the work of the Senate and House committees. First, one of the central goals of S.5 is to move away from the current and growing volatility inherent in the home heating fuel market, starting by gathering more data to help us do so in a way that leaves no Vermonter behind.
Specifically, S.5 directs the Public Utility Commission to determine exactly how a clean heat standard could be designed for Vermont, including its effects on heating costs and workforce. The commission will work with a technical and an equity advisory group over the next two years to compile a report for the Legislature by 2025. At that time, the Legislature will vote on implementing a clean heat standard by accepting the proposed clean heat standard rules offered by the commission, to change the rules before implementing or repeal.
Vermonters who can afford to are already moving away from the unpredictable, increasing cost of home heating, and this bill should ensure that low- and moderate-income Vermonters will not be left behind. Renting and manufactured home ownership inclusion in S.5 is significant.
The thermal sector (heating) is the second leading source of greenhouse gas emissions in Vermont. Transportation is the first. It is generally accepted that energy transition is a question of when and how, not if, and we are at the point where delays have and will continue to only increase our future costs. This bill provides for a gradual and thoughtful transition, which should help all Vermonters. In addition, this bill does not require Vermonters make these changes; it should create a system that makes changing easier and more affordable.
Now, turning to the second major recent issue that arose and required our committee’s attention, which is the result of an ongoing problem: the beginning of impeachment proceedings for two elected officials in Franklin County. Both sheriff John Grismore and state’s attorney John LaVoie have been accused of egregious behaviors unfitting of their offices.
The reason we must spend time on this issue is that, as of this editorial, both officials have been unwilling to step down on their own. It has become apparent that to restore faith in these specific offices and to protect the public and those who work with and around them, the Legislature will need to utilize the only remedy available to it, which is impeachment. To learn more about the process in our committee, you may find relevant documents on the website of the House Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs. This process is outlined in the Vermont Constitution.
Many thanks to community members for keeping me informed as to the challenges they are facing, as well as hopes they have for the future. Continue to reach out and let me know how I can help you or share your thoughts about legislation.
Kate Nugent, a Democrat, represents South Burlington in the Chittenden-10 House district.
