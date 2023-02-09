Last week the Vermont House of Representatives finalized and passed the House Budget Adjustment bill, H. 145. The annual budget adjustment is the “true up” of the current year’s budget that occurs at midyear. It provides the opportunity to address urgent needs by assessing program allocations, how they are being used and adjusting expenditures as needed.
It passed with broad agreement on most of the base and one-time adjustments proposed by the governor with the House inserting additional one-time investments to address urgent needs of Vermonters across the state resulting from the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional funds will allow us to address areas of critical need for housing, human services, rural infrastructure and agriculture to highlight a few critical areas of investment. The House allocated a portion of the unprecedented federal funding that Vermont received due to the pandemic.
The bill is now before the Vermont Senate. This bill is an important step toward delivering on our promises to Vermonters. Of local interest, $2 million will provide coordinated care teams to continue wrap-around services to clients in the General Temporary Housing Assistance Program that will continue through the end of the fiscal year in June. Along with additional funding for temporary housing assistance is a requirement for Department of Children and Families to submit a sustainable housing plan for these populations as they transition out of this temporary and emergency housing.
While the budget adjustment reallocated existing monies in the budget, House committees have been very busy working on new ideas and bigger policy discussions. This important work includes a review of the universal school meals program; how to conserve 30 percent of Vermont’s landscape by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050 as called for in Vermont’s Climate Action Plan; addressing gaps in mental health services; substance use disorder treatment; protections for Vermonters and Vermont-based entities like health insurance companies that assists with the provision of legally protected health care; how to modernize the reappraisal process; among many other topics.
I am assigned to House Committee on Transportation. We have been digging into the administration’s proposed fiscal year 2024 $887 million transportation budget, hearing budget presentations from the various divisions within the Agency of Transportation, which includes aviation, highway, rail, pedestrian and bicycle, and public transportation.
We took a close look at the bill and relevant areas of statute and heard from House members on bills they have introduced that were referred to our committee. In Vermont the transportation sector creates nearly 40 percent of our carbon emissions, so the committee is focused on ensuring policy and investments align with Vermont’s statutory requirements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as set forth in the Global Warming Solutions Act and outlined in Vermont’s Climate Action Plan.
The plan calls for transportation alternatives to single occupancy vehicle miles and programs to encourage electrification of the transportation network. To that end we reviewed the income-based rebate programs — including for e-bikes — that are helping many Vermonters transition to more fuel efficient and affordable transportation options. You can check the available rebates at driveelectricvt.com/incentives.
Many are increasingly aware that Vermont has a significant housing shortage. It’s estimated that 45,000 units of additional housing are needed. Lack of housing, especially affordable types, is at the root of many or our challenges in Vermont and manifests as acute workforce shortages and higher costs for many essential services like medical care, child care, if they are available at all.
The Legislature is committed to addressing the pressing need for housing in Vermont. I am pleased to announce that the House and Senate will hold a joint public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. The committees will hear testimony concerning the state of housing in Vermont in Room 267 of the Pavilion Building, 109 State St., Montpelier. Participants may attend in person or by video conference on the Senate Committee’s YouTube stream: bit.ly/3RyYJPQ.
Kate Lalley, a Democrat from Shelburne, represents Shelburne and a portion of South Burlington in the Chittenden-6 House district.
